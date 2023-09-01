Letters to the editor – September 1 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

B8001 needs to be fixed now not next year

Just wondering if the proposed work on the B8001 road near to the Claonaig Ferry Terminal on the way to Skipness can be brought forward to this year – it is good that work on a permanent solution is proposed but why wait until next year?

If finance is the issue, why can’t the Scottish Government be asked to step in to make the road safe as soon as possible?

The main thing is public safety so if the job needs done to reassure the public and provide a better road, bringing the work forward would be the right thing to do.

The public only want to see the road fixed – whether this is from the Argyll and Bute Council’s budget or central government should not be the issue.

Peter Laing, Lochgilphead

Small beef with road users

On Friday 25th August I was driving my very elderly father to his home in Minard after he had been in hospital for 2 weeks.

As we approached the first Castleton turning off the A83 I had to do a very quick emergency stop as in front of me was a herd of young cattle being moved from one field to another across the main road.

No attempt had been made to warn motorists approaching the area.

Fortunately I reacted quickly to avoid a very nasty accident.

In this area we are used to watching out for deer but not for herds of cattle.

I hope the people involved realise the stupidity of their actions and will take precautions in future.

Trish Scott, Ford

Energy support for those facing end of life concerns

The news that energy prices will drop from October will be good news for many.

But for your readers who are living with a terminal illness, we know that many will still be worried about how they will pay their bills.

Dying people have been experiencing a cost of living crisis long before the energy price cap skyrocketed. They typically need to keep their houses warmer than average and run vital medical equipment that reduces their pain, keeps them comfortable, and in some instances, alive.

My colleagues are constantly supporting people living with a terminal illness, or their families, who are worrying about how to pay their latest gas or electric bill.

In partnership with the UK Gas Distribution Networks – SGN, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, and Wales & West Utilities – we have now recruited two energy support officers, who are waiting on the end of a telephone to provide support and information around energy bills and the cost of living, including information on benefits, supplier-specific support, grants, and energy efficiency updates.

Nobody should spend the end of their life worried about the cost of energy. If your readers need help, then please ask them to call the Marie Curie Support Line, for free, on 0800 090 2309 and ask to speak to our energy support officers.

Matt Williams, Marie Curie associate director of information and support

Join fun run relay in aid of MND

We are asking walkers, runners and wheelchair users in Argyll and Bute to challenge themselves to a virtual fun run relay in aid of motor neuron disease (MND).

MND Scotland is bringing back its popular fun run relay as a virtual event on the weekend of Friday September 22 to Monday September 25 and it’s free to sign up.

Participants choose the distance they will challenge themselves to over the weekend, either solo or as part of a fundraising team.

Whether it’s taking the dog on a long walk, challenging a group of friends to run 5k each, or using your wheelchair to do laps in your back garden, everyone is welcome to join the fun run relay between Friday 22nd and Monday 25th September. The money raised will provide vital support to people living with MND in Scotland and fund much needed research.

MND is a rapidly progressing terminal illness which stops the signals from the brain reaching the muscles.

This can cause people to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat and drink, and eventually breathe unaided. Average life expectancy is just 18 months from diagnosis. There is currently no cure or effective treatment.

MND Scotland provides practical, emotional and wellbeing support to people living with MND and funds ground-breaking MND research and world-class clinical trials.

MND Scotland is funded entirely by donations so every penny people in Argyll and Bute raise will bring us closer to our vision of a world without motor neuron disease.

Runners, walkers and wheelchair users can sign up to join the fun run relay on the MND Scotland website https://mndscotland.org.uk/events/fun-run/

Julie Macdonald, head of fundraising for MND Scotland