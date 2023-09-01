Leader, September 1 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Green power versus the environment?

The proposal for a second hydro electric power station within the environs of Loch Awe, and five and a half miles from Inveraray, will no doubt be greeted with enthusiasm by some and horror by others.

In examining the proposal and before it makes its decision, the Scottish Government, with one eye on its Net Zero pledge, will have to consider the delicate balance between its own policies, the impact on the sensitive ecosystem of such an upland, the jobs that could be created and the potential for Argyll’s landscape as a whole to absorb yet another green energy producer.

Already the hills around Inveraray have to cope with electricity pylons and wind farms. Can this landscape cope with more access roads, a reservoir, a pumping station and tunnels?

All these questions and more will be asked in the coming months and years, and make no mistake it will take years for such a scheme to get to the stage of producing its first electricity – projected at 2034.

There will be many hurdles to jump over before that happens but here’s hoping that the promised consultations with communities will be extensive and comprehensive.