From our files – September 1 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday August 30 2013

Crinan Canal’s million pound boost to local economy

Communities along the Crinan Canal have experienced an estimated £650,000 cash injection this spring as the number of visiting boats increased by 30 per cent.

The Argyllshire Advertiser has learnt that 1,014 boats passed through the locks between May and July this year, 116 more than the same period last year.

The boost in numbers is down to an assisted package scheme, according to Scottish Canals.

This offers sailors a four-night stay on the canal and help in operating the bridges.

The package is part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to promote the Crinan Canal tourist destination and to bring more people into the towns and villages nearby.

Research suggests that each person aboard a boat spends approximately £40 in the local economy each night. With an average of four people on each boat it is estimated more than £650,000 was spent in the local economy in just three months.

Darren Dobsom, who owns the Cairnbaan Hotel, said: “We have most definitely experienced an increase in business. It is absolutely fantastic, there is no question that people are spending more time on the canal.”

A spokesman for The Co-operative Food said: “We have seen an increase this year in the number of holidaymakers and visitors shopping in our stores at Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig.”

Alex Howie, harbour master at the Crinan Canal, said the scheme had been a great success.

He said: “It is shaping up to be a record year for visitors if it continues this way until the end of our season in March 2014. We hope that this will act as a catalyst to bring more people to the area and help with the ongoing regeneration of Ardrishaig.”

New look church after three years’ fundraising

Three years of fundraising by the congregation of Lochgilphead Baptist Church has paid off as construction begins to transform their church building.

The church’s existing flat-roofed extension will be replaced with a structure that will provide more space both on the ground and first floors.

The extension to the building, which was designed by MacLean Architects of Glasgow, will be the first significant change to the church since it was built in 1820 and will transform the corner of Argyll Street and Union Street.

Minister Derek Gibson said: “We are delighted to have reached this stage of construction and hope that it will be an attractive and welcome addition to the community.

“There has been much fundraising over the last three years, it is great to see work begin and we hope it will become a place the community will use.”

During the six-month build, by MacLeod Construction, the church will hold its Sunday service at 11am in Lochgilphead Community Centre.

The project has been financed through direct giving, charitable trust funds and the Baptist Union Corporation.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 29 2003

Swim the Channel in Mid Argyll

Swimming the length of the English Channel might seem like an incredible feat, but what if you were given three months and a warm pool to do it in?

That’s the opportunity Mid Argyll Swimming Pool is offering with the Aspire Channel swim: the chance to be able to say ‘I swam the channel’ and raise funds to help people with spinal injuries at the same time.

Swimmers are being asked to clock up the equivalent distance of the Channel, 22 miles, in a pool. Teams and schools can also get involved in the sponsored challenge.

Mid Argyll pool manager Deborah Muir said: “It’s not that big a challenge. We have lots of lunchtime swimmers who do around 40 lengths three or four times a week and they get nothing for it; no certificate or thank-you.”

She and colleague Fiona Haycock explained that 22 miles is equal to 1,760 lengths of Mid Argyll Swimming Pool.

It might seem like a lot, but there are three months to do it in. Swimmers who did 40 lengths, four times a week in that period would actually clock up just under 2000 lengths, so some regular swimmers would just have to keep up existing regimes.

The only difference would be that they would get sponsorship cash for doing it.

Aspire works with people with spinal cord injuries to create opportunity, choice and independence.

The charity has the potential to help thousands of people but relies totally on donations and sponsorship.

Deborah said swimming pool staff were very aware of the impact of spinal injuries and the importance of preventing them by keeping people safe at the pool-side.

Mid Argyll Swimming Pool is also running a smaller sponsored swim scheme to raise money for asthma support and research. Participants can swim as long or short a distance as they wish, in their own time.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 5 1983

Queen honours nurse from Mid Argyll

The strong Mid Argyll connections of a New Zealand nurse awarded the Queen’s Service Medal in the Birthday Honours came to light this week.

Mrs Katherine Anne Craig (known locally as Nancy) of Roxburgh, Central Otago, received her award (very well deserved according to her local paper) for her contribution to community health in the district.

Nancy left her home at Carrick Farm, near Lochgilphead, 29 years ago to emigrate to New Zealand. Four years later she married Wilfred Craig and moved from Dunedin to live on their orchard at Roxburgh.

There she brought up a family of five children, returning to her nursing career in the local community after the youngest child was settled at school.

Mrs Craig completed her general and midwifery training at the Western Infirmary and the Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

Pier repairs

Andre Limited, a division of BTR Silvertown Limited, recently received an urgent call for help from Strathclyde Regional Council.

A Force 6 gale swept across the island of Islay causing considerable damage the Bruichladdich pier fenders. Protection of the pier is achieved by a line of vertical wooden fender piles driven into the sea bed and attached to the concrete deck by means of Andre’s shear fenders.

Once Bridgend Sawmills (a local contractor) replaced the wooden fender piles, the new Andre fenders were easily bolted into place.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday August 6 1963

Inveraray news: youngest official for Royal Burgh

Mr Anthony John Stirling has been appointed town clerk of Inveraray in succession to Mr Peter Munro who is retiring after many years’ service. Mr Stirling takes up his appointment, which is part time, on August 16, it is understood that at 25 years of age, Mr Stirling is the youngest town clerk of Royal Burgh.