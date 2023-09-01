Councillor’s Column – Dougie Philand September 1 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It is my pleasure to submit my reflections for the councillor’s column for this period.

We have just come fresh from the recess and although there were no formal council meetings it was busy with constituents raising road issues, school issues and planning issues to name but a few – which has got me thinking about the diversity of subjects elected members become involved in and the privilege it is to assist in a resolution of difficulties raised.

I will highlight the diversity that we are involved in to help give constituents an insight into the broad spectrum of issues we can get involved with:

Since returning I have been involved with trustee issues at Auchindrain museum, which is a truly historic township and we are extremely lucky to have it on our doorstep.

Keeping the township alive is a challenge but is a must given the national importance of the site.

I was present at the clinical care and governance committee of the Health and Social Care partnership which looks at issues of risk and care delivery within the sector and highlights specific issues for scrutiny allowing issues to be addressed.

It was a real delight to be present at a couple of local events in Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig; the Celtic and Pictish festival and Ardrishaig Gala Day.

Congratulations firstly must go to the organising committee of the Pictish festival, which is now an established date in our local calendar.

It was so good to see the enactments, the various stalls promoting traditional skills and storytelling.

It was particularly pleasing to see how our young people were engaging with this festival and long may it continue.

Again congratulations to all the organisers of the Ardrishaig Gala Day.

It was so heartening to see the village very busy on the day with various stalls and events which were enjoyed by everyone.

I was involved with the MS Centre stall and I have to thank all who donated to the stall.

I’ve included a wee picture of myself incognito, dressed as one of the bears on the day which went down well with the younger visitors.

The day was followed with a dance in the public hall which again was enjoyed by everyone.

I have recently become a member of the Planning and Licencing Committee at the council, following extensive training both internally and externally.

It culminated in having to take a test on licensing, and having to pass it as it is essential to continue on the committee – and thankfully I passed.

A number of councillor colleagues went on a site visit before determining a planning application, which was extremely useful, before making any determination.

Lastly I can report my attendance at the Community Services Committee which is presented with issues related to police, fire and education.

I do hope this illustrates the wide ranging topics events and subjects we as elected members can be involved in, which makes the position fascinating and most enjoyable.

As always if you wish to contact me please email on dougie.philand@argyll-bute.gov.uk or call 07920501382.