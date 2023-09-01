Birthday call-up for Lochgilphead’s Zander MacKenzie

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

How much excitement can one teenager from Lochgilphead have?

Quite a lot if you are Zander MacKenzie.

The professional footballer for Partick Thistle celebrated his 18th birthday on Monday.

And that was after finding out he has been called up to play for his country.

Zander will play for the Under 19s Scotland squad in two friendly matches in Belgium next week.

The side will face Belgium in Hasselt on Wednesday September 6 (3pm kick off – UK time) before taking on Czech Republic three days later on Saturday 9 (1pm kick off – UK time) at the same venue.

A delighted Zander said: “I’m very happy to be called up although it maybe hasn’t fully sunk in yet.

“I received the email from the Scottish FA about an hour before the squad announcement was made and after that I started getting loads of messages of congratulations.

“My family are really proud and I think a few of them are going to make the trip over to support me and all the boys.

“All my team-mates have congratulated me too. There’s a few in the squad such as Stuart Bannigan, Aidan Fitzpatrick, Lewis Neilson and Kerr McInroy, who have experience of being called up so they know exactly how I’m feeling.

“I’m now just looking forward to meeting up with the boys, travelling over and getting on the training pitch with them.

“Being called up is another early career objective met, however, for now I’m still focused on trying to get more game time with Thistle as that’s what has led to this call-up and it’s important I keep learning and developing.”

The young player earned a spot in Billy Stark’s squad off the back of an impressive start to the season.

This saw him start all four of Thistle’s Viaplay Cup group stage games on the right side of defence before he suffered a minor strain prior to their opening cinch Championship fixture.

But he returned to action with the side at the weekend.

The two international games will allow Billy Stark to assess his squad ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Round which takes place in November.

Scotland have been drawn alongside Serbia, Bulgaria and Andorra for those qualifiers.

Zander’s dad Jamie MacKenzie and his Uncle Duncan McLean will be in Belgium to cheer him on for both matches.

His mum Maria said: “I am feeling old! Myself and his younger brother Ross are hoping to travel through and join them for at least one of the games.

“Hopefully they will be available to watch online and I’m pretty certain all his friends and family will tune in on the day. I don’t think much school work will be done that day for his first game.”

Zander had an 18th birthday party organised for this weekend.

Maria added: “Due to the call up we had to quickly bring it forward.

“It was held in the wee hall in Ardrishaig. The place was jumping. Then Ross and I joined him at Oro in Shawlands on Monday for a birthday lunch.

“It was a great weekend he had.”

Well done Zander, everyone at Partick Thistle and everyone in Mid Argyll is cheering you on!