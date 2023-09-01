Season strikes a new chord

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll Arts Association’s 40th season starts today, September 1, with a violin and piano duo lunchtime concert in Ardrishaig at 1.30pm.

Other events coming up include a line-up of concerts which will see Scottish Opera Highlights in early 2024, the Willow Trio with an audio visual presentation and, to finish this season, the Tim Kliphius Trio in Cairnbaan Hotel.

Last season saw Scottish Dance Theatre perform and give a workshop, and the group’s December concert was with the Glasgow Phoenix Choir.

Its 2021 and 2022 season included Gaelic songstress Joy Dunlop and Ryan Corbett, a classical accordionist giving a concert in Lochgilphead High School.

Both Ryan and Joy were invited to take part in the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles Cathedral celebrating the King ‘s Coronation in July this year.

“You heard them here first!” said a Mid Argyll Arts Association spokesperson.

MAAA started out in June 1983 to encourage and promote the Arts in Mid Argyll – dance, drama, music, opera, poetry and the visual arts.

The association has six or seven concerts during its season which runs from September to March each year and events are advertised through the posters, on MAAA Facebook and in the Argyllshire Advertiser.

“Our baby grand piano has a home in Ardrishaig Public Hall so concerts requiring it are held there,”said the spokesperson.

“Other concerts are held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, which has excellent acoustics, and there is an annual concert held in Kilmory Castle, courtesy of Argyll and Bute Council.

“Other venues that have been used include Christ Church and Kilmory Castle car park!

“The car park was used during the lockdown for our “drive in” Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Saxophone Quartet. The sun was shining, the music was excellent and there were no midgies!”