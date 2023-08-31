No budget – yet – for A83 landslide solution

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

While no budget is so far in place to fund a debris flow canopy over the landslide-stricken A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful, the Scottish Government remains committed to a solution.

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said last week, on a visit to the West Highlands: “[The] debris flow shelter is a solution that has been the preferred option, that’s been put out to consultation. That consultation ended at the end of July.

“The process now has to be in place, looking at the environmental impact assessment orders, the compulsory purchase orders. In terms of that process, that is on its way for delivery and that gives us certainty.

“But in terms of the actual time for capital, and in terms of that deployment for build, these processes have to happen first before we get into that territory.”

She said the government was “committed in terms of timing for budgets”, adding: “And I think there’s a reassurance that that process is live, ongoing. And I think we need that resolution. I think those communities have suffered far too long.”

But Mid Argyll Councillor Dougie Philand expressed concern about the lack of financial commitment to the project.

“The worrying fact is that the government has said they don’t have all the funding for the permanent solution.

“It is good to say they accept that there should be a permanent solution but if they are not confirming that it is fully funded then we in Argyll remain extremely unhappy.”

The minister was pressed on the matter of financing the preferred solution to the long-running issue of landslides on the Rest following a verbal update by Transport Scotland at Argyll and Bute Council’s Helensburgh and Lomond community planning group on Tuesday August 22.

Gordon Ramsay, a chartered civil engineer with Transport Scotland, said: “We are working to progress this scheme as quickly as we are able to.

“One of the important milestones we reached was the announcement of the preferred route of a debris flow shelter to protect the road user.”

Iain Adams, associate director for highways with WSP, which is also working on the solution, shed some light on the public consultation process which took place earlier in 2023.

He added: “From our perspective, the consultation events went very well indeed. The A83 story map continues to be updated and when the virtual exhibition is closed, all information will be made available there.

“Leading up to the announcement, we assessed five options and the assessment concluded that the preferred option was what was known as the brown option.”

When pressed regarding why the Old Military Road had not been seen as an option for upgrading, he replied: “We looked at the Old Military Road and it is doing its function, but it is not a trunk road, and nor is it anywhere close to being one.

“We can upgrade it to some extent, but we do not feel it is suitable to run as a permanent trunk road. The gradients can be up to 14 or 15 per cent.

“There is also very tight geometry and we do not think it is right for a permanent, sustainable and resilient trunk road.”

A similar verbal update was due to take place at the Mid Argyll and Kintyre Community Planning Group on Wednesday this week.