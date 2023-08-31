High-flying dream job

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The ideal opportunity for anyone looking to stretch their wings, Scottish recruitment website, HiJOBS.net has made its final call to find a new trainee Air Traffic Controller for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) on the stunning island of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides.

With a starting salary of just under £28,000 and no previous experience required, HIAL is putting the emphasis firmly on personal attributes, including strong visual-motor coordination and memory skills, capacity to multi-task, excellent communication skills and remaining calm under pressure. The successful candidate must also be at least 18 years old and pass strict medical criteria, set out by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

The perfect opportunity for a career-starter or career-changer looking for a fresh challenge, the position offers a starting training salary of £27,943 to £41,298, increasing to £46,281 and £56,700 once fully qualified. The excellent sponsored training package also includes generous annual leave, company pension and an employee assistance programme to help the successful candidate and their family to relocate.

The idea of starting fresh is one that the majority of Scots find very appealing. A recent survey conducted by HiJOBS of 2,000 people, found that 72 per cent of Scots would be willing to up-sticks and move to one of Scotland’s beautiful coastal or rural locations for their dream job.

Part of the Western Isles and linked by causeways to its neighbouring islands of North and South Uist, the small island of Benbecula is home to just over 1,200 people. Famed for its stunning white sandy beaches and dunes, its moorland and lochs are teeming with wildlife, especially birds of prey such hen harriers, short-eared owls and merlins.

Laura Saunders, commercial director and founder of HiJOBS said: “As demonstrated by HiJOBS recent research, almost three quarters of Scots fantasise about starting a new life on Scotland’s stunning coast or countryside. This role will not only enable the successful candidate to do that, but they will also be taking the first steps in an incredibly rewarding career path in aviation. What more could you want.”

Jamie Beatson, an Air Traffic Controller, who trained and now works at HIAL’s Dundee Airport said: “The good thing about the job is that no two days are the same. We can go from one moment shuttling a few light aircraft round the vicinity to suddenly having a rush of jet traffic. You’re kept on your toes every day.”

Reaching from Dundee to John O’Groats, HIAL is responsible for the management and operation of 11 airports, many of which are located in some of Scotland’s most beautiful and remote destinations, including the famous Outer Hebrides’ Barra Airport, the only one in the world where scheduled flights use a tidal beach as the runway.

To find out more about what it’s like to work at HIAL, visit the HIAL Careers page for further information. Hear from the current team themselves in HIAL’s latest YouTube video about how they support the essential and lifeline services that help to keep our communities connected.

For more information or to apply for the position, please visit hijobs.net/airtraffic