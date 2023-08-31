Getting to know you

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead’s new parish priest came up with a sizzler of an idea to get to know his congregation more.

Father Philip Bua invited everyone to a get together barbecue at St Margaret’s Catholic Church which he hosted himself.

He cooked, played music and even served up his own home-made beetroot and ginger juice.

Originally from Nigeria, Fr Bua was ordained into the priesthood at St Columba’s Cathedral last summer in front of worshippers and clergy from across the Roman Catholic Diocese of Argyll and The Isles – and beyond.

His brother Felix and other family were there to join in the joy of the special service led by the Right Reverend Bishop Brian McGee.

Fr Bua has lived in the Argyll and the Isles Diocese for more than five years, where he was a parishioner of St Peter’s church in Daliburgh, South Uist.