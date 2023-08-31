Gairloch museum throws doors open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Gairloch Museum will be waving admission fees as part of Scotland’s Doors Open Day Scheme this Saturday (September 2).

There will be a chance between 10am – 5pm to view the museum’s permanent collection, featuring artefacts from Rhu Reidh lighthouse, a bronze age hoard that was found in a bog near Poolewe, equipment and materials from the area’s fishing and crofting heritage as well as many other interesting and intriguing artefacts.

There are also two exhibitions on display in the museum’s art galleries – one featuring work by local artist Lynn Bennet-Mackenzie and the other showing work by the Black Isle Abstract Collective, featuring the work of Beti Bricelj, Ian Barr and Alex Dunn.

There is the chance to get a peak behind the scenes at the museum too.

Rachael Thomas, acting curator, will be leading tours of the museum store – revealing some of the interesting, intriguing and bizarre artefacts and objects not usually on display to the public.

Spaces are limited though, so potential participants are asked to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

In the museum activity room, visitors can learn more about the museum’s regular groups and activities that run throughout the year – from community Whatever the Weather Wednesdays, giving people the chance to come together and reminisce, play games and try new activities; to ceilidh house nights – a place to share tales and songs; to a book group and a creative writing group.

The museum is housed in a fascinating building, a former nuclear bunker transformed from ugly duckling to swan in 2019 thanks to the tremendous effort of local volunteers and the wider communities as well as the many generous funding bodies.

For the day, museum volunteers will be running the café serving teas, coffees and home baking.