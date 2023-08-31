Emma pins hopes on fund-raising Crinan walk

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Kilmichael acupuncturist will be walking 15 miles along the Crinan Canal and back this month to support a charity close to her heart.

Emma Vaughan is a trustee and volunteer for World Medicine. She has been taking her services to India with the charity every January for the past eight years.

Annually, she spends three weeks working in a hospital in Gujarat delivering a pain management clinic. Her patients normally have very limited access to healthcare.

She said: “The hospital is in a small rural community, similar to Lochgilphead. Many of the patients are farmers. So they are suffering from things like frozen shoulders. They do a lot of hard work.

“And they really appreciate the help. They can have six treatments while we are there, which they would never be able to access normally. Things get better, for example, we can send them away with a functioning arm.”

Emma, who will be returning on January 4 next year, says it is a very rewarding project. But the charity is tiny, so fundraising is always challenging.

Over the years, she has completed seven Kiltwalks and two Glen Coe challenges.

Two years ago, she did the Three Lochs Challenge – a kayaking endurance feat involving Loch Earn, Loch Awe and Loch Lomond.

And this year, on Saturday September 16, Emma is taking her fundraising closer to home when she walks 15 miles along the length of the canal – and back.

She has been operating her practice from home in Kilmichael for more than 25 years.

The therapy is a form of alternative medicine well known for providing pain relief.

But there is so much for to it than that.

Emma said: “People think acupuncture is just about pain relief. But it is so much more. It can help with sleep problems, migraines, general health and wellbeing, all kinds of things.”

She will start the walk in Ardrishaig, onwards to Crinan and back to Cairnbaan, taking it to 15 miles.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Emma’s efforts can visit her fundraising page at www.worldmedicine.org.uk/donations/emma-2023/