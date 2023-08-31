Crown Estate funding bids open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A £425,000 fund supporting projects and ideas to benefit the environment and communities has opened its fourth round of applications.

Crown Estate Scotland’s Sustainable Communities Fund, set up in 2020, has already delivered around £970,000 in valuable support to people across the country made up of two grant programmes:

Community Capacity Grants are open to all communities within five miles of Scotland’s coastline, or one of Crown Estate Scotland’s four rural estates. They range between £20,000 and £50,000, with a total of £300,000 being made available this year .

Environment Grants are available to Crown Estate Scotland tenants, providing grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 for projects which can deliver and show environmental benefits within 18 months of getting the money – £125,000 is on offer this year.

A wide range of projects and initiatives have benefitted from the Sustainable Communities Fund in recent years including Craignish Mooring Association for seagrass planting helping seawilding efforts.

Annie Breaden, Head of Policy for Crown Estate Scotland, said: “Over the past three years the Sustainable Communities Fund has provided almost £1m in practical support to an incredible array of projects across Scotland, helping people and their communities.

“We’re now looking for new applications so even more people can source the support to turn their aspirations and ideas into reality.”

The deadline for the Community Capacity Grants Programme, which is administered by Foundation Scotland, is Monday September 26 while the deadline for the Environment Grants Programme, administered by Crown Estate Scotland, is Monday October 23.

https://www.crownestatescotland.com/our-projects/sustainable-communities-fund#environment-grants#