Clochkeil cattle overall best at Ayrshire herds contest
Kintyre Ayrshire Breeders Club held its annual herds competition last Friday.
Favourable weather saw stock from the four competing herds shown at their best with a good following of interested spectators.
Master judge for the day was Tommy Ralston.
The dinner and prize giving was held that night in the Royal Hotel, with the results as follows:
Large herds (Volac Cup): 1 J&M Barr, Clochkeil; 2 T&M Ralston, East Drumlemble.
Small herds (GM Reid Cup): 1 T Cameron, Gartvaigh; 2 J Barbour, Machribeg.
Overall herd (SAI Cup): J&M Barr, Clochkeil.
Individual cow (Ayrshire Breeders Cup): 1 J&M Barr, Clochkeil; 2 T&M Ralston, East Drumlemble; 3 T Cameron, Gartvaigh.
Dam and daughter: 1 J&M Barr, Clochkeil; 2 T&M Ralston, East Drumlemble; 3 J Barbour, Machribeg.