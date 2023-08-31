Around the fairways

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Golf Club

Last Saturday saw the third round of the gents’ championship take place alongside the first round of the ladies’ championship.

Iain Macalister held a four-shot lead going into the third round, a day that is traditional know as moving day.

Best of the day came from Peter McLean, who shot a 71 including a level par back nine followed by Bruce MacNab on 73.

This saw Bruce move into the lead by three shots from both Peter and Iain.

The final round of the John Reid Quaich took place with Bruce MacNab’s 36-hole total of 131 piping Iain Johnstone by one shot. In the net trophy Peter McLean and John MacNab were tied on 205.

In the ladies’ championship Sheena MacFarlane was in pole position with Angela Vernel in second place.

Sunday was a lovely golfing day for the final rounds of the respective competitions, a day when plenty of nerves were being shredded.

In the gents’ championship shots were gained here and there and with nine holes to play Bruce had a three-shot lead over Peter and five shots over Iain.

The chasers did not give up and kept plugging away at the lead with a two-shot swing coming for Peter at the 15th and a chip in birdie two at the 17th from Iain giving him a two-shot swing.

So standing over the 72 holes saw Bruce hold a one shot lead over both Peter and Iain.

Both Peter and Iain secured par fours leaving Bruce a 3.5 foot par putt for victory but, unfortunately for him, he missed, meaning that the three players were tied.

John MacNab was a further shot behind after having a double bogey at the last.

Competition rules dictate an 18-hole play off takes place within one week of the final round so the three players will tee it up at 9am on Sunday September 3 to determine the winner.

John MacNab, though disappointed to miss out on the championship, secured both the senior championship on 151 and the net trophy on 270.

The ladies’ championship saw Sheena Ferguson secure victory with Angela Vernel in second place and in the net trophy Allison Holmes took first place with Seona Martin second.

All members enjoyed some post-presentation soup and sandwiches provided as always by Georgie and other members.

Lochgilphead Golf Club

Gents August Medal played Saturday August 26: 1 Raymond Flanagan, net 61; 2 Colin Rowan, net 66; 3 Jamie O’May ne,t 68.

The Diabetic Cup will be played for on Saturday September 16; both ladies and gents are eligible to play.