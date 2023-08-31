Announcements – September 1, 2023

DEATH

STAINES – (nee Lyness) Janet. After a short illness, at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Janet Staines, aged 75 years. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Emily, sister of Robert and William, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 3.15pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held to benefit the SSPCA.

FUNERAL NOTICE

The funeral for Malcolm Macalpine (Calum), 1 Dungallan Terrace, Gallanach Road, Oban will take place from Oban Parish Church, Glencruitten Road, Oban on Monday, September 4, 2023 at 10.30 am. Interment will take place at Kilkerran Cemetery, Campbeltown. Cortege will arrive at 2.00 pm for 2.15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Oban Hospice Ltd.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MCGEACHY – Jimmy and Dawnne would like to thank all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of our mum Mary. Thanks go to Dr Cook, Community Nursing Team, Campbeltown Hospital and paramedics for their care over the last few years. Many thanks and gratitude to the staff at Lorn Campbell Court for their care and compassion towards Mary in her last weeks. Thanks to Steven Sass for his personal and comforting service and to Mr McEwan for the wonderful organ music. Thanks to the Argyll Hotel for their excellent purvey. Many thanks to Kenny Blair and his staff for their professionalism, guidance and support. Finally our thanks to all that attended the church, along the route and graveside to pay their respects to Mary. The retiral collection raised £795 for Save The Children.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACLENNAN M.B.E – Treasured memories of our much loved Dad and Grampa, Murdo, died September 1, 2013.

Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.

Missed every day.

See you later Dad x

Love always,

– Lorne, Leone, Darren, Laurene all your grandchildren x

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of my dear wife Alice, who passed away September 2, 2014.

Softly the leaves of memory fall

Gently we gather and treasure them all

Flowers may wither and suns may set

But the hearts that love you will never forget

Also remembering loved ones gone before.

– Your loving husband Stewart and daughter Heather and family.