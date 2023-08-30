Tarbert Music Festival ready to rock (and roll)

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Plans for this year’s Tarbert Music Festival, from September 15-17, are hotting up with organisers putting the finishing touches to one of the most eagerly-anticipated events in the village’s calendar.

One of the highlights of the year, Tarbert Music Festival is the final festival of summer and is a great way to enjoy the hospitality of venues across the village all against an ever-changing playlist of some of the best music in the area.

And, as you’d expect, there’s something for everyone. The weekend kicks off with the family friendly Hoolie in the Hall on music festival Friday night, which is headlined by local traditional band Rhuvaal.

The band who are no strangers to the festival circuit have just returned from Dunoon where they played the Gig at the Gathering at Cowal Gathering. Not only did they rock the gathering, but they also made a legion of new fans.

Rhuvaal are supported by singer songwriter Sean Findlay with Adam Smith – who promises to get the party started – perfect for a music filled weekend!

Tickets are still available for this event on Skiddle, and all profits from the Hoolie go straight back into the festival to help grow the event for future years.

The marquee at Tarbert Harbour is the venue for Saturday afternoon’s Pop Party. Girl band tribute acts Little Fix, Dupa Lipa and Ari will make sure you are dancing all afternoon.

Sunday afternoon and it’s back to the marquee where you’ll be back on your feet to dance and sing along with The Laurettes, Iona Fyfe, The Bhangra Beatles and Anavrin.

Both afternoon events will be licensed and there will be food available to buy.

And what about evening entertainment? You’ll find a soon-to-be announced line-up bands and singers in venues across the village.

What are you waiting for? Look out your dancing shoes, make sure you’re in good voice and head to Tarbert for a weekend of good craic and great music.