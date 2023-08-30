Skye’s the limit for Cowal artist

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Cowal Open Studios (COS) is aiming to provide a helping hand to the next generation of artists with its very own mentorship programme.

The Emerging Artist scheme aims to encourage up-and-coming young artists by teaming them up with artists within COS.

The first participant, Skye Beautyman, has recently completed the programme and is now heading off to Queen Margaret University for a four-year course studying Costume Design and Construction.

“The opportunity to learn alongside a selection of COS artists has been great and has taught me loads of new skills that I’ll hopefully be able to use as part of my university course and in later working life,” said 20-year-old Skye, who hopes to work within the theatre sector, designing and making costumes, soft props and puppets.

As part of the programme Skye spent time working alongside COS members Shirley Torrance, Karen Komurcu and Mhairi Scott and learnt a range of fabric and printmaking skills involving different mediums.

“All three of the artists have been fantastic and great tutors. Learning all of the processes involved in the creativity has been such an exciting thing to learn and I’m really grateful for the time they’ve spent with me,” added Skye, whose mother Pauline Beautyman is an accomplished ceramic artist with her own studio, Sea Drift Pottery, based in Sandbank.

One of the mentors, Mhairi Scott from Toward, said: “It’s great that we’ve got such a vibrant community of artists here in Cowal who can pass on their skills and knowledge to the artists of the future.

“I have really enjoyed being a part of the mentoring programme this year and I hope that it will continue to benefit future students.

“I hope that Skye knows that they can return with any questions that they may have in the future as they complete their studies through in Musselburgh.

“A key aspect of Skye’s training has been learning all about the importance of sustainability when it comes to sourcing the products that you use and the thoughtful disposal of any excess materials.”

Skye agreed: “Living so close to nature here in Dunoon means that we are so much more aware of our impact on the environment, and it makes us think more about how we can protect it even in our creative processes.”

Along with all of the Cowal artists, Shirley, Karen and Mhairi will be opening up their studios for the COS open weekend from September 22-25.

Skye will also be displaying work alongside Shirley in Innellan.

Around 50 artists from across the length and breadth of the Cowal peninsula are taking part with four designated routes; north, south, east and west.

Mhairi added: “The open studios weekend in Cowal provides an excellent opportunity to visit and absorb the inspiration and techniques used by so many different artists.

“It draws people to the area and celebrates its creativity. Getting to know this beautiful location is an added benefit of visiting the open studios event.”

For more details visit www.cowalopenstudios.co.uk