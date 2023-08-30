Salmon Scotland awards for Cowal projects

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two projects in Cowal are recipients of funding for seven major environmental projects being supported by Scotland’s salmon farmers to help save iconic wild salmon and sea trout.

More than £118,000 has been granted to organisations this year through Salmon Scotland’s ‘wild fisheries fund’ to address long-term species decline.

The fund is part of a £1.5 million commitment from Scotland’s salmon farmers to support the conservation, restoration, and sustainable management of wild fish numbers.

River Eachaig Fishery Syndicate has been given £11,084 for ecological improvements to the riverbed at the Lamont pool on the Cowal peninsula.

River Ruel Improvement Association has been awarded £10,000 to tackle erosion and minimise the entry of fine sediment into the river on the Cowal Peninsula through tree planting and fencing to mitigate livestock trampling.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Salmon farmers are determined to address the ongoing decline in wild salmon populations, which are one of Scotland’s most iconic species.

“Wild salmon numbers worldwide have been decreasing for the past century, and it is crucial to rely on scientific knowledge to understand the real challenges impacting them.

“The main pressures on wild salmon and trout include habitat loss and rising river temperatures during their return to freshwater rivers for breeding.

“We actively contribute to reversing this decline by supporting community-led projects to restore our rivers and lochs, making a positive global impact.

“Salmon farmers take great pride in sharing their expertise to maximise salmon survival and financially support the protection of Scotland’s wild species.”