Momentous day for Mid Argyll RFC

Mid Argyll senior men’s rugby team take to the field in a West League match for the first time since April 2012 this Saturday September 2.

The Boars will play host to Birkmyre in Scottish Amateur Division West 3 and fielding a team will see the culmination of the very active youth set up the club has been cultivating over the past eight or nine years, along with some more senior players who have moved to the area in recent times.

The club have had healthy numbers at training every week and the decision to re-enter the league was taken earlier this year.

Since then training has gone very well and the management team thinks everyone is ready for the season ahead.

Mid Argyll would especially like to thank its sponsors who have helped with the rejuvenation of the club in recent years, Bowman Stewart Architects, Steelfix, Glic, Land Catch, Kronch, Argyll Fencing and Achnabreac Kennels.

Unfortunately the club will need to play its first game in Oban as they have been unable to secure ground in Mid Argyll.

A few sites have been investigated but nothing has materialised.

The club is currently in discussions with Argyll and Bute Council and are close to securing a long-term lease on ground they can develop but any potential facilities won’t be useable this season.

Oban Lorne RFC have been very kind in allowing the opening game to be held at Glencruitten while the search for a more permanent solution, for this season, in Mid Argyll is sought.

If anyone can help please get in touch with the club.

The game kicks off at 3pm in Oban and everyone at the club is hoping for a good turn out to support the team on this important day.

It has been a long absence for Mid Argyll and has taken a lot of work to get the club back on track and ready for 1st XV action.

More details will be posted on the club’s Facebook page in due course.