Brambles wins café bistro award

An Inveraray café is celebrating bringing home an award from the prestigious Food Awards Scotland in Glasgow this week.

Brambles of Inveraray won the Café Bistro of the Year South West Award at the ceremony held on Monday August 28 at Glasgow’s voco (cor) Grand Hotel.

A diverse range of nominated restaurants, cafes, chefs, producers, and other culinary professionals attended the ninth edition of the awards.

Brambles’ operations manager Kirsty Bremner travelled down to Glasgow with barista and waitress Brodie Crawford to represent the café after they were nominated.

“It was a good experience for us because it was the first time we’ve ever been at a big awards and we were able to chat with a mix of different businesses,” said Ms Bremner.

“This meant we were able to connect with other cafés and restaurants that had experienced the same struggles that we have had during the cost of living crisis.”

Ms Bremner added: “It was a big surprise to get the award and we had no idea we were going to win it until it was announced.

“It’s a great confidence boost for us and is a a nice award to receive after we were hit so hard by Covid.”

Both ladies had to travel back to Inveraray to work the early shift the next day, meaning they didn’t receive the award in person, with it expected in the post.

Brambles Hotel and Café Bistro is located on the town’s Main Street, with the café earning the business a prestigious award.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland 2023 said: “The 9th Food Awards Scotland have once again showcased the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant culinary landscape.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication of chefs, producers, and establishments that continuously raise the bar for gastronomic experiences.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”