Steep learning curve for Tarbert youngsters

Eastwood Parkmount 9

Tarbert AFC 0

League Cup

Tarbert AFC travelled for their final League Cup sectional tie against second division Eastwood Parkmount, with manager Chris McArthur only having 11 players.

The Dookers acquitted themselves well in the first half with goalkeeper Craig Gibb making a series of outstanding saves to keep the score at 0-0 at half time.

In the second half Eastwood continued to dominate and again with fitness taking its toll and no subs to bring on Tarbert succumbed to nine second half goals for their third defeat in a row.

This week Tarbert have their first league game at home to Garrowhill Thistle when the manager is likely to have more of a squad to choose from.

The local lads will have to get up to speed sooner rather than later in what is proving to be a steep learning curve for the teams younger members.

Hopefully the senior players can help drag the youngsters along in this season’s league journey.

Like any new venture and re-build of the team, things will take time and with each passing game more experience will be gained.

Kick-off is 2pm at Cil Andreis with Oban whistler Alex Craig in charge.