CalMac consults on route prioritisation framework

Ferry operator CalMac is launching a public consultation on proposed changes to its route prioritisation framework.

Used during periods of major vessel disruptions, the framework helps distribute services to the areas which need them the most.

Following feedback from communities and stakeholders that a “fairer” and “more transparent” approach is needed, CalMac has carried out a review of the framework and is ready to consult on the proposed changes.

Developed in conjunction with representatives from Transport Scotland and the Ferries Community Board, the proposals include: more importance being placed on islands residents and commercial vehicles; more priority given to routes with higher levels of disruption; an aim to limit disruption to any one route for a period of approximately one week at a time; and spreading available vessels across one-two routes, rather than impact single communities.

Customers and stakeholders can provide feedback on the proposed changes by visiting sway.office.com/kHEyorABTEK2Ks50?ref=Link

The consultation will remain open until midnight on September 24.

Visit www.calmac.co.uk/corporate/consultations-at-caledonian-macbrayne for more information on the consultation process.