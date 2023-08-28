The Shinty Round Up: Saturday August 26 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kyles save the best to beat GMA in Bullough Cup final

MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup final

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Kyles Athletic 3

The Kyles Athletic juniors have saved their best performances for the cup competitions this season and they beat holders Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors 3-2 at the Strachurmore Sports Centre to win the MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup.

Kyles raced into a three-goal lead in the final through Roan MacVicar’s double on 13 and 16 minutes and David Martin on 32 minutes.

GMA made a good start to the second half and two goals in two minutes from Angus MacInnes on 47 minutes and Ross Brown on 48 minutes had them back in it.

Kyles settled though and stayed in front for the rest of the final to take the trophy.

David Mitchell was the match referee.

Mowi National Division

Col-Glen 2 Kilmallie 5

Kilmallie continued their climb up the table after beating Col-Glen 5-2 in their 1pm throw up at Glendaruel.

The Canal Park side are looking to close the gap on the other promotion hopefuls as they play their games in hand, but they fell behind to Cluanie Fraser’s goal on 27 minutes.

However, Shane O’Rua equalised on 36 minutes and Calum MacDougall put the visitors in front when he scored a minute before the break.

Kilmallie took charge in the final quarter with Calum MacDougall getting his second on 65 minutes and Shane O’Rua doing likewise on 74 minutes to make it 4-1.

Calum MacDougall completed his hat-trick on 82 minutes so Sandy Paterson’s effort for Col-Glen with 3 minutes to go was only consolation.

Locking back on the game, Kilmallie manager Johnny Morrison said: “We’re pleased to have got the result. I think both teams were short, but we ended the game with four under-17s on the park and we had nine teenagers in the squad overall.

“Martin Stewart played in goals as all three of our keepers were unavailable and he played well. Marty’s been struggling with a niggle, but he volunteered, and he certainly did the trick.

“There’s a long way to go but the win keeps us in with an outside chance of promotion.”

Kilmallie are the only side Col-Glen haven’t taken a point off in their maiden national division appearance.

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 6 Tayforth 1

Kilmory need just one more point to clinch the Mowi South Division 2 title after beating second placed Tayforth 6-1 in their top of the table clash at MacRae Park.

Alex Cunningham on 21 minutes and Duncan MacBrayne on 28 minutes had the hosts 2-0 ahead, whilst Sandy Leiper on 43 minutes and another from Alex Cunningham on the stroke of half-time made it 4-0 at the break.

Tayforth’s Neil Arnott pulled a goal back on 57 minutes but a second from Duncan MacBrayne on 67 minutes and Euan Gilmour’s effort on 82 minutes confirmed the 6-1 triumph.

The sides have still to meet at Peffermill in Tayforth’s final league match of the season but a point against the Bute seconds in their next outing will be enough to give Kilmory the title.

WCA Round Up

Mowi National Division

Ardnamurchan 1 Glasgow Mid Argyll 5

Glasgow Mid Argyll were 5-1 winners against Ardnamurchan in their 1pm throw up at Strontian.

Kate Bradley scored for the hosts but doubles from Violet Mair and Millie MacRae plus Laura McCafferty’s effort gave GMA victory.

Mowi South Division 2

Ardnamurchan 0 Glasgow Mid Argyll 5

Kirsty Gray scored four times as Glasgow Mid Argyll B won 5-0 in their 3pm throw up against Ardnamurchan B at Strontian. Kirsty Rodger netted the other.

Tayforth 0 Dunadd 8

Dunadd are homing in on the Mowi South Division 2 title after beating Tayforth 8-0 in their 1pm throw up played at Silversands. Eilidh Cameron scored seven times before Rhian McCuaig added the goal of the match.

Squads Named For Caol Cup Clash

The squads have been named for the annual Caol Cup match between the South under-21s and the North under-21s which takes place at Mossfield, Oban on Saturday, September 2.

The South are led by Stephen Campbell and Alex MacVicar with Kenny MacLeod and Ewen MacKinnon in charge of the North.

Oban Camanachd (Daniel Sloss, Blair McFarlane, Louie McFarlane and Gregor MacDonald) and Kingussie (Cameron Bremner) withdrew players from the squad ahead of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

The South won 3-1 last year.

Throw up is at 2.30pm and Lachie Wood is the match referee.

South under-21 from: Andrew Tyre (Col-Glen), Calum MacDonald (Inveraray), Calum MacMillan (Bute), Campbell Watt (Inveraray), Ewen Campbell (Oban Celtic), Freddie Patterson (Ardnamurchan), Gordon Currie (Bute), Herbie Patterson (Ardnamurchan), Innes Jackson (Oban Celtic), Jamie Forgrieve (Oban Celtic), Josh Cowan (Bute), Murdo Macrae (Kyles Athletic), Murray McClymont (Col-Glen), Scott Harvey (Bute), Scott MacVicar (Col-Glen), Sorley Thompson (Kyles Athletic)

North under-21 from: Murphy Henderson (Skye Camanachd), Connor MacGregor (Caberfeidh), Duncan MacPherson (Newtonmore), Euan Macormick (Beauly), Russell MacKenzie (Caberfeidh), George Taylor-Ramsay (Kingussie), Hamish Shaw (Fort William), Ross MacKinnon (Skye Camanachd), Alistair Maclean (Glenurquhart), Struan Ross (Newtonmore), Archie MacRae (Kinlochshiel), Arron MacBean (Newtonmore), Ross Gordon (Skye Camanachd), Max Campbell (Lochaber), James Morrison (Beauly)