Tackling the attainment gap in Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A commitment has been given by Argyll and Bute Council that it will tackle the poverty-related attainment gap among young people in the area.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, Policy Lead for Education, said: “Improving outcomes for all our children and young people is and will remain a top priority.

“As the latest figures demonstrate, we are making progress on closing the gap between our most and least disadvantaged learners but there is still more to be achieved, and we believe we are on course to further reduce the gap as we move forward.”

The Community Services Committee last week noted the progress towards achieving Argyll and Bute’s 2022-2023 core attainment measures – identified as priority areas – for improvement such as literacy, numeracy, school attendance and pupils’ health and wellbeing.

As part of an update on the latest Scottish Government guidance on the Scottish Attainment Challenge (SAC), councillors reiterated their focus on ensuring that funding delivers support across the region for those most in need.

The SAC is the Scottish Government’s framework for supporting schools, local authorities and the wider education sector to help educational recovery and improve outcomes for children and young people in poverty.

It is supported by the Attainment Scotland Fund (ASF), made up of various funding streams totalling £1 billion, including the Strategic Equity Fund (SEF) and Pupil Equity Fund (PEF).

Councillor McNeilly said: “Our focus is on ensuring that the various SAC funding streams are targeted effectively to ensure we deliver high-quality educational experiences for all and maximise opportunities for those adversely affected by poverty across Argyll and Bute.”