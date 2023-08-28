Planning applications can date back five years, admits council

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Planning applications dating back to 2018 are still waiting to be dealt with by Argyll and Bute Council, an official has admitted.

A report revealed that the turnover rate of planning applications in the area had improved between April and June 2023.

However, a meeting was told that recruiting for two posts within the authority’s major applications team is proving challenging, and councillors have asked questions of the process.

The discussion took place at a meeting of the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee on Wednesday August 23.

Mid Argyll SNP Councillor Jan Brown questioned the date of the oldest planning application which remains lodged with the council to this day.

Planning official Peter Bain responded: “We probably have something on the books dated 2006, but in practise, that is an application that is not going anywhere, and is unlikely to be determined.

“We cannot withdraw applications – we need to hear from the applicant to withdraw it from the statutory register. However, that should not impact on performance.”

Councillor Brown then queried the date of the oldest planning application not to fall into that category, with Mr Bain saying: “Probably about 2018.”

Councillor Brown then asked: “Around staffing, when applications come in, are officers working on the backlog first, and then moving on to new applications, or is it split between old and new?”

Mr Bain said: “It is a mix. We have to look at new applications as they come in as we do not want to put them on the back burner.

“If there are shortcomings then we can put it back to the applicant or relevant consultees and have them working on solutions. We are constantly spinning plates.”

Councillor Mark Irvine, Independent, Lomond North, asked: “Having recently declared a housing emergency, how geared up are you? Is the department working to ensure that resources are available when you look at bigger projects?”

The council declared a housing emergency in June.

Mr Bain replied: “Where there are resource implications, we will move them towards the most critical applications.

“We have two posts to fill within the major applications team – the finance has been agreed for some time – but we have had multiple occasions to recruit and not been successful.

“That will give us a resource to deal with bigger applications.”

Councillor Paul Kennedy, Liberal Democrat, Helensburgh and Lomond South, then questioned whether overtime could be offered to planning officers.

Mr Bain said: “We have used overtime in the past, but we have increasing work-related stress and, on the whole, overtime might exacerbate the stress.

“We would therefore lose more resources in that period. We are looking at some alternative measures but that comes with its own complications.”