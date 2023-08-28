Cowal Gathering crowds defy weather to enjoy events

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Day one at the gathering was all about the dancing as visitors from the four corners of the globe poured into the grounds.

The action began early when the Scottish National Highland Dancing Championships kicked off at 8.30am along with the qualifiers for Saturday’s World Highland Dancing Championships.

A total of 436 dancers in 10 categories battled it out for some coveted Cowal silverware.

The entertainment kept going into the evening with the ever-popular 5K Cowal Run taking place from the Crazy Golf course at West Bay at 7.15pm.

More than 90 athletes signed up to take part and were cheered on by spectators lining the route.

Speaking on behalf of the Cowal Gathering Board Fraser McCowan was delighted by how the first day had gone.

“The eyes of the Highland dancing world are once again on Dunoon,” he said.

“Highland dancing fans from all corners of the globe are watching the action not only in the Stadium, but also online as the gathering broadcasts all the dancing competitions by live stream.

“Even a bit of wet weather failed to dampen the spirits of competitors and spectators, most of whom come prepared for rain at some stage of the proceedings,” he added.

With Highland Dancing, piping and heavy athletics on the menu, day two was feast of world class competition as well as the much-anticipated Gig at the Gathering in the evening.

Highland dance winners with their trophies after the second competition at Cowal Gathering.Those who arrived early were spoiled for choice, with the Scottish Highland Dancing Championships and junior solo piping competitions all taking place before lunch.

The Scottish Championships are one of three major dancing competitions being held during the Gathering. The others are the Argyllshire Championship and the World Championship, which both took place on the Saturday.

Among the winners in the Scottish National Championships, the main results were:

Murron Putka from Leven in the 14 years section; Eilidh Gammons from Helensburgh in the 15 years section; Amelia Leishman from Edinburgh in the 16 years section.

The Local Juvenile Solo Piping competition took place in the morning, as did the Burgh Cup Competition for solo piping.

In the junior solo piping section, Camron Macphail from Kilmartin picked up the Burgh Cup. Grant Gibson from Dunoon was second, picking up The Inglis Trophy and Scott Wilson from Argyll took third, picking up The Campbell Birnie Trophy. The Best Dressed Playing Piper: Juvenile was Arran Green from Stirling.

At lunch time, the popular Classic Car Display in the Alexandra Parade car park in the town proved a hit with locals and visitors alike.

The final day of the 2023 Cowal Gathering saw dancers, pipers, heavy athletes and wrestlers joined by entertainers including cyclists, axe throwers and musicians to ensure the gathering’s crowds were wowed from early morning until the end of the day.

Overseeing the action was the Gathering’s Chieftain, former Sky chairman and Cowal resident Nick Ferguson CBE.

One of the highlights of the gathering’s final day was, as always, the Cowal Pipe Band Championship.

Section and grade winners in the Cowal Pipe Band champions were:

Novice Juvenile B – Renfrewshire Schools; Novice Juvenile A – Kilbarchan Pipe Band; Grade 3 – Coalburn IOR; Grade 3 MSR – Coalburn IOR; Grade 2 – Coalburn IOR.

The champion drum major was Campbell Gillies of Rothesay and District Pipe Band.

Day three also saw the Argyllshire Highland Dancing competitions (for dancers who live in Argyll and Bute), with top honours in the 7 and under 12 years Premier category going to Naomi Sim from Helensburgh and the 12 and 13 years Intermediate category awarded to Taylor McMillan from Campbeltown.

Top prize in the 14 and 15 years Premier category went to Grace McGrath from Helensburgh. Linzi Cameron from Campbeltown triumphed in the 16 years and over class.

Then came the biggest Highland Dancing competition in the world – the World Championship finals – with dancers from Australia, Canada and the USA pitting their skills against the best the UK has to offer.

In the end, it was Eilidh Gammons from Helensburgh who emerged victorious in the World Juvenile finals, followed by Maria Monk of Bearsden and Alice Gill of Melbourne.

The trophy for best Scottish Juvenile Dancer went to Eilidh Gammons and the best Overseas Juvenile Dancer was Alice Gill from Melbourne.

In the World Junior championship, Olivia Burke of Nova Scotia held off the challenge of Lily Kelman from Inverness and Lauren Abrahart of Alberta.

The best Scottish Junior Dancer was Lily Kelman of Inverness, and the trophy for the best Overseas Junior Dancer went to Oliva Burke.

The Adult World champion was Rebecca Thow from Belhelvie, followed by Michelle Gordon from Huntly, with Cameron Walker from Denny in third.

Fiona Tolley from Ontario is taking home the Mary McHarg Quaich for best Overseas Adult Dancer. The cup for best Scottish Adult Dancer went to Rebecca Thow.

Throughout the afternoon, some of the world’s hottest traditional music bands entertained the crowds in the now-famous Cowal Live Music Tent sponsored this year by Cove UK.

Leading the pack was one of Cowal Gathering’s favourite bands, Trail West who were joined by two of the hottest names on the traditional music scene – Torridon and Cala.

Also on the line-up were Travee, fresh from playing at the Gig at the Gathering the previous night, where they made a legion of new fans.

While the bands were playing in their marquee behind the stadium, the heavy athletes and wrestlers battled it out for top honours in the stadium itself.

In the International Heavy Athletics Team competition, Team Scotland were victorious with Team Germany coming runners up.

In the overall individual heavy athletics, Craig Winslow from Scotland triumphed in the men’s competition, with Daniel Carlin from Scotland in second and Martin Kuhne from Germany third.

In the women’s event, Mhairi Porterfield from Scotland beat off the challenge of Christina Scheffaur from Austria (2nd) and Rachel Hunter from Scotland (3rd).

Martin Kuhne and Mhairi Porterfield were crowned men’s and women’s caber toss champions respectively.

One of the most popular draws was the return of the Clan Stunt Team who wowed the crowds with their gravity defying two wheeled flips and jumps.

Among the other biggest attractions were the Braveheart Axe Throwing Team, Mountain Biking track, the Cowal Ceilidh Tent with the Inverhooley Ceilidh Band and legendary children’s favourite, Artie’s Singing Kettle featuring veteran entertainer Artie Trezise, who has entertained generations of children with his songs and stories.

Speaking on behalf of the Cowal Gathering board Fraser McCowan said this year’s event would go down as the best in recent times and thanked the people of Dunoon and Cowal for their continued support, as well as the gathering’s sponsors.

“On behalf of the board of Cowal Gathering, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this year’s event. Your hard work over, not only the last months, but years has helped ensure Cowal Gathering continues to grow and develop to be an event fit for the 21st century,” he said

“A huge thank you must also go to the thousands of people who have come out to support the gathering over the last three days.

“We’ve welcomed spectators not just from Argyll and Scotland, but from all corners of the UK and, of course, our international visitors who have travelled many thousands of miles, just to be with us.

“As well as our visitors here in the stadium I’d like to also thank the thousands of people who joined us online through our livestream. We hope you enjoyed the competitions from wherever part of the world you were watching from.

“To our wonderful competitors, Cowal Gathering could not be what it is without you. This year’s levels of performance have been simply breath-taking.

“Thank you to everyone involved once again, I look forward to welcoming you back to the 2024 Cowal Gathering.”

Ian Laister, Managing Director at Bakkafrost Scotland, headline sponsor of the event said: “True to form, this special community event has brought fun and a fair bit of competition to Argyll! It has been our pleasure to support the Cowal Gathering team and we would like to extend congratulations to all of this year’s entrants and of course winners.

“Thank you to the organisers who put so much effort into planning a successful event not only for the local community to enjoy, but for visitors to experience the best of what Scottish tradition has to offer.”

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events, said: “I am delighted that EventScotland supported Cowal Highland Gathering through its National Funding Programme in 2023. It has been fantastic to see Dunoon offer such a warm welcome to visitors, providing the perfect stage for competitors, participants and audiences alike.”

Cowal Highland Gathering is supported through EventScotland’s International Events Programme.

A full list of the results is on the website – www.cowalgathering.com