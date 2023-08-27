Shaping the future of education services

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Councillors have approved plans to update the future shape of education services for children and young people in Argyll and Bute.

At a meeting of the Community Services Committee, councillors agreed to refresh the existing ‘Our Children, Their Future’ strategy.

Originally launched in 2016, the Education Vision and Strategy is a range of measures to deliver equal educational opportunity and improve attainment.

Although reviewed regularly, councillors felt that, in light of the challenging times that pupils, teachers and the education sector have faced in recent years, it was important to refresh its plans for the future of education and to gather views and opinions from local communities.

There are six key objectives in the current strategy:

Raise educational attainment and achievement for all

Use performance information to secure improvement for children and young people

Ensure children have the best start in life and are ready to succeed

Equip young people to sustain positive destinations and achieve success in life

Strengthen partnership working and community engagement

Strengthen leadership at all levels

A consultation will be launched in November to give relevant stakeholders the opportunity to contribute their views.

Once completed, the service will provide a further report to the committee.

The council’s Policy Lead for Education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “The overall aim of our strategy is to create the very best environment in our schools for our young people to thrive and realise their personal and career ambitions.

“A key element in updating our strategy will be gathering feedback from across our communities and I would urge as many people as possible to offer their views when the consultation is launched.”