Homegrown wonders on display in Whitehouse

Whitehouse Village Hall was once again stowed with high quality produce at its annual Grow and Show event.

Despite poor weather and a variety of other attractions available on the day, the Saturday August 19 event was well supported.

In addition to the usual fruit, flowers and displays, this year saw the introduction of a home produce section, pioneered largely by Ben and Rebecca Jones, with bread, hens’ eggs, quails’ eggs, pickles, chutneys, sauerkraut, blackberry wine and honey.

Some of these, along with the fruit and vegetables on show, were available for sale, as was delicious home baking provided by the ladies of Whitehouse Scottish Women’s Institute.

Adding to the attractions were the Fyne Spinners, who demonstrated some beautiful works of art, Heart of Argyll Wildlife with an information stall, and Helen Butler’s pyrography, paintings and cards.

Helen provided the souvenir plaques for the winners of the people’s vote, who were: flowers: Amanda Curley; vegetables: Michael O’Donnell; best of my garden: Wendy Spy; and children’s: Ailish Marshall.

The gardeners’ question time session was also well attended, with questions ranging from advice on climate change to recommendations for plants for the Whitehouse climate and soil.

Joining chairperson David Spy on the panel were landscape specialist and ranger Dan Griffiths, Pete Creech of Heart of Argyll Wildlife and Mike and Sue Thornley of Glenarn House and Gardens.

“We are very grateful to everyone who donated goods for the raffle, prizes or cash, as well as items for sale,” said an event spokesperson.

“Look out for news next year of our May plant share.”