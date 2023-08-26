Ten shinty clubs benefit from Mowi Youth Development Fund

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Kilmory-Dunadd Camanachd is among 10 shinty clubs to have made successful applications to the Mowi Youth Development Fund.

The fund, administered by the Camanachd Association, is aimed at fostering the growth of shinty at grassroots level, and the 10 clubs who will each received £500 are: Kilmory, Kyles Athletic, Ballachulish, Kilmallie, Skye Camanachd, Beauly, Kincraig, Strathspey Camanachd, Aberdour and Stirling. Each club has showcased dedication and creativity in nurturing the next generation of shinty players.

Kilmory have made remarkable progress over the past six months, enhancing their development by successfully enrolling a large number of coaches in coaching courses, and ensuring their young players receive top-tier guidance and mentorship. This investment in coaching talent is a testament to Kilmory’s dedication to create and nurture an educational environment for their youth.

Kilmory have also embarked on a journey of community integration by forging robust connections with local schools. This endeavour will not only enhance the opportunities for young people to play shinty, but also foster a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose within the community. The collaborative efforts of Kilmory have been further complemented by the work of Camanachd Association Regional Development Officer, Will Cowie whose support and guidance has helped support the already very proactive Kilmory Shinty Club.

Kilmory President Steven Gilmour expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “The hard work over the years to establish our primary group section is paying dividends with eleven players from our current Kilmory squad and a number from the current Dunadd team taking up shinty when we kicked off this initiative in 2011.

“We still have work to do in the age group space with the under-14s and under-17s and this will continue to build the numbers coming through.

We are also exploring fielding a Kilmory second in a year or two, so anyone interested in getting involved will be made welcome.”

Skye Camanachd (pictured) continue to implement initiatives at youth age groups, ensuring a pathway for players who come through the successful Isle of Skye Primary Schools Camanachd Association set-up though the under-14 and under-17 age groups to second team and senior shinty.

Mowi community engagement officer Jayne MacKay shared her thoughts on the initiative, saying: “We are immensely proud to contribute to the development of shinty’s future stars. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact this initiative will have on the future of shinty, especially in remote communities where both shinty and Mowi contribute to community wellbeing.”

The Camanachd Association congratulated all the successful clubs and remains committed to empowering youth development initiatives across Scotland. Through collaborations with these dedicated clubs, and the support of partners like Mowi, the association endeavours to ensure that shinty continues to thrive and inspire generations to come.