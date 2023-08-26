Pupils’ ideas needed to transform high streets

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scottish Charity, TechFest, is urging Argyll secondary school students to submit their best ideas for transforming their local high street.

Following a successful pilot year which brought a range of creative designs by students across Scotland, TechFest is once again challenging secondary school students across the country to redesign their high streets as part of TechFest’s Blueprint Challenge: A Future High Street.

The competition is open to all S3-S6 students who want to share their ideas on how to create a high street that allows society to thrive while celebrating the natural world at the same time.

Pupils are asked to take into consideration ‘modern problems’ surrounding architecture, economic stability, power generation and consumption, and how they can bring energy, technology and nature together to create a high street that meets Net Zero targets and encourages nature and community to grow.

The goal is a modern and progressive high street that is not simply about retail.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, said: “The Scottish high street is in crisis, and we need urgent action to save them, that is why the TechFest Blueprint Challenge is a huge opportunity to champion the youth voice and help transform how we use our high streets.

“Young people have a different perspective, and we see them delivering innovative ideas that are creative, thoughtful, full of insight and often surprising. ”

Schools have until September 11 to register a team ahead of the project launch on September 12.

All teachers and education staff are welcome to sign up and attend an upcoming online information session. The session is set to take place on August 30, between 4.15 – 4.45 pm to help teachers learn further about the benefits to the school and students of the competition.