Your ideas, please!

Football for over 60s, more craft workshops, and Tai Chi workouts are just some of the ideas suggested so far for Ardrishaig Hall’s new co-ordinator Lynne Girdwood to follow-up.

Lynne, who is also the co-ordinator for North Hall, was out and about with a suggestion box at the weekend’s gala day to find out what events and groups people want.

Some of the ideas are already in the pipeline, says Lynne, so “watch out for updates soon and if you have more suggestions – do get in touch”.

“The Gala Day proved that there’s heaps of community spirit alive in Ardrishaig,” said Lynne, who also put a call out for anyone interested in an activity to get in touch.

“You don’t have to have any formal qualifications, just an interest in helping our wee community. If it’s a free group, we can help with accommodation.

“If it’s an activity which requires a charge, we can offer a free taster event, help you with start-up costs and offer a booking discount,” said Lynne, who has lived in the area for 32 years, is a familiar face from heritage hub The Egg Shed and previously taught art in Lochgilphead, Tarbert and Argyll College.

Her job is to organise more events for the community and help take the hall renovations through the next phase.

Lynne took over from Bek Hawkby-Whitwell, who will be continuing to run a roller skate night on a Thursday between 4pm and 6pm.

A Hallowe’en party, October break activities and Christmas fun are just more of the activities to look out for.

To have a chat with Lynne, go along to Ardrishaig Hall, Monday to Thursday between 10am and 4pm or on a Friday from 10am to 12.30pm. You can also email her at ardrishaighalls@outlook.com or call 07729 747212.