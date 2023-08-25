Still time to enjoy sculpture park

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An Argyll sculpture park is playing host to an annual exhibition of 48 sculptures from 14 artists from across the UK and Scotland.

The exhibition is at Caol Ruadh Sculpture Park, Colintraive but finishes on Sunday September 3.

Set in 18 acres of landscaped gardens overlooking the Kyles of Bute, unpredictable summer weather has not put off visitors, says Curator Karen Scotland.

“We are seeing a healthy number of people, both locally based and tourists, visit the sculpture park and stroll around the gardens and artworks. Many people are returning having visited the park in past years.

“The sales of artworks and catalogues have been very encouraging and we recently ran a very well attended whittling workshop with Teresa Hunyadi and another workshop on in Mask Making with Moira Ferguson.

“Overall we couldn’t be more pleased with progress and that is reflected in many positive comments written in our visitor book,” she added.

The sculpture park is open Thursdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm until September 3. Entry is £5 for adults with a handout and map included.

Visit here for more details www.scottishsculpturepark.com

Caption; Caol Ruadh Sculpture Park, Colintraive, is open until September 3

