Letters to the editor – August 25 2023

Why has UK not got an Article 9?

In August 1960 Cyprus gained its independence from British Rule. One month later they were part of the United Nations.

A newly-independent country gets to write its own constitution.

The Cyprus constitution sets out fundamental rights and liberties. These include the prohibition of racial discrimination, inhuman punishment or torture, forced labour and slavery.

If only the UK had this written Article 9, which we don’t: “Every person has the right to a decent existence and to social security. A law shall provide for the protection of the workers, assistance to the poor and for a system of social insurance”.

The population of Cyprus is 1.26 million while Scotland has a population of 5.52 million.

More than 60 countries have won their independence from the UK and Westminster and not one has ever asked to give it up again.

Happy Independence Day, Cyprus.

Tricia Grey, Ayefyne, Lochgilphead

Fosters for dogs urgent plea

A specialist dog fostering scheme which supports people fleeing domestic abuse is issuing an urgent plea for more foster carers in Scotland after seeing a 23 per cent increase in demand for its services over the last 12 months.

The Freedom Project, managed by Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, offers a lifeline for dog owners who are escaping from domestic abuse.

It provides temporary foster homes for dogs, enabling survivors to access safe accommodation without the fear of what may happen to their dog if they cannot take them with them.

Pets are often abused and, in some cases, killed by the perpetrator of domestic abuse in order to control and coerce.

In addition to the physical abuse that pets may suffer, Dogs Trust found that 97 per cent of professionals working in the domestic abuse sector also said that animals are often used as a means of controlling someone experiencing domestic abuse.

Since launching in Scotland in 2018, the Freedom Project has fostered a total of 177 dogs, supporting 135 people to flee abuse across Scotland.

Due to the increase in demand on its services, Dogs Trust’s Freedom Project now urgently needs additional volunteer foster carers so that the scheme can support more people. All costs are covered by Dogs Trust, including vet bills, food, treats, grooming and bedding.

Involvement in fostering through the project is always kept completely confidential to protect both the dogs and the foster carers. Dogs are not fostered within the area that the owner is from and the foster carer will not know who the owner is or where they live.

The Dogs Trust Freedom Project is looking for volunteers who are at home during the day, potentially people who are retired or work from home. They must have some experience of caring for dogs,, and be able to commit to fostering a dog for at least six months.

If you think you can help or would like more information on the service, visit www.dogstrustfreedomproject.org.uk or call 0808 196 6240.

Dogs Trust UK