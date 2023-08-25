Leader – August 25 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Carnival atmosphere at gala

What a welcome back was given to Ardrishaig Gala Day.

It seems, after a four-year absence, that it was just what the community needed to bring everyone together.

And there’s nothing quite like standing on the street with friends and family around you, in a carnival-type atmosphere waving at the children on floats, vintage cars and familiar faces passing by.

These are the things that community memories are built on; the cameraderie, the collective experience, the ignoring-the-weather forecasts-and-going-for-it-anyway attitude that anyone living and working in Argyll either grows up with or quickly learns to acquire!

And socialising within a community is also a big part of what helps memories to be created.

But if those spaces normally associated with socialising for those who like to meet folk outwith the confines of their own home of an evening or at the weekend in a warm bar or for a celebratory dinner are not available, what then?

In Lochgilphead’s case it feels like the slow death of a once-vibrant town, where there is but one small establishment for evening eating.