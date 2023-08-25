Lack of hospitality venues is mourned

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An announcement of funding to improve Lochgilphead town centre has highlighted the need for restaurants, hotels and pubs in the town.

Argyll and Bute Council has allocated another £100,000 to Lochgilphead CARS (Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme).

The CARS scheme has already benefitted the Lochgilphead Front Green revamp to the tune of £1.6million and provided £500,000 for public realm work on Colchester Square and Argyll Street.

This latest round of funding is for a shopfront improvement scheme and property maintenance programme.

It has been met with varying reactions.

But one thing is clear, there is a huge need to encourage the reopening of hotels and restaurants in the town.

At present the Stag Hotel in Argyll Street is the only hotel open. It offers rooms and a public bar, but the restaurant is for residents only.

The Victoria Hotel in Argyll Street, The Argyll Inn in Lochnell Street and The Commercial Bar in Lochnell Street have all been closed for some time.

While it is hoped there are plans to re-open some of these establishments, the owners have been reluctant to go public with any information.

So a town which once had a bustling nightlife, currently only has one public bar. And no-where to go out for dinner in the evenings, apart from the Taj Mahal on Lochnell Street, which mostly focusses on take-aways.

Speaking about this latest round of funding, Archie MacGilp, owner of Fyne Tackle in Argyll Street, questioned the need for it.

He said: “As a shop owner in the town I cannot understand where this is needed, all the open shops look great and owners work hard to maintain them.

“Save the money and sort out some ways to attract some new hotel and restaurant owners so the town has some reasons for people to stay.

“This is one of the main reasons all the shops are really finding it hard currently in my opinion. Also, better car parking signs and more spaces would be a huge benefit.”

Jilly Wilson owns The Square Peg, which is currently having its roof repaired thanks to the last round of CARS funding.

She said: “It’s been great to see the council turn its attention to Lochgilphead over the last few years. There was a strong feeling that this was long overdue, and that the town had been overlooked in favour of other ‘more shiny’ projects.

“When property owners – business and private – don’t have the funds to carry out much needed maintenance or conservation work then a town starts to crumble, which is what was happening here.

“The Lochgilphead CARS Project is a key element in the regeneration of Lochgilphead, and on-going public and private investment in the built fabric will bring economic benefit to the town.”

She added: “I think it is a good thing that the council are topping up the CARS investment. However they must also continue to look at ways to help the town thrive by itself.

“For example, doing what they can to encourage the re-opening of hospitality businesses, improving and increasing car parking and car parking signs.”

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council said: “We continue to work with communities across Argyll and Bute to help identify investment opportunities to grow the local economy and create vibrant places to work, live and visit.

“We welcome the interest in the future of the town from residents and businesses and it’s great to hear how council investment of over £18 million in Lochgilphead and the surrounding area is making a significant difference.

“”We are working hard to deliver a level of investment that will help stimulate demand from the private sector to open new businesses.

“Following similar levels of regeneration, we have seen this happen across Argyll and Bute including Helensburgh, Campbeltown, Rothesay and Oban.

“It would be great to see more hospitality businesses moving to Lochgilphead enhancing the visitor experience and creating more job opportunities.”