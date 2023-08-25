Jolomo celebrates his favourite places in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Bestselling Scottish artist Jolomo is unveiling an exhibition of new paintings of his favourite parts of Argyll in Lochgilphead.

John Lowrie Morrison known as Jolomo, who lives in Tayvallich, will be at the Archway Gallery in Lochgilphead on Saturday August 26 to open the show, From Iona to Kintyre.

The 35 new paintings focus on two favourite landscapes which have been part of his work for more than 50 years: the Mull of Kintyre and the Isle of Iona.

John said: “Kintyre and Iona are both wonderful places. I’ve painted them both for more than 50 years and never get tired of them.

“This group of paintings started because I wanted to compare the two places, look at what is similar and what is different about them.

“I think, in the end, I decided they are more similar than different. The light and the colours are actually really similar, which is one of the reasons I love painting them.”

The show features paintings of places such as Grogport, Westport and Saddell Castle in Kintyre, and of beaches, hayfields and gardens on Iona.

John added: “A lot of the places have personal connections for me. I enjoyed painting Saddell Castle because it’s next to the beach where the pipe band was filmed playing Paul McCartney’s Mull of Kintyre. I love the connection to the Beatles – they were my favourite band!

“Iona is a very special place, with its links to Celtic Christianity and the saints. I’ve been painting Iona for decades and it always has a very particular atmosphere.”

He studied at Glasgow School of Art and came to live in Argyll having spent family holidays there in childhood. He worked for 25 years in art education before leaving work to paint full-time in 1997.

His vibrant landscapes of Scotland quickly made him one of the country’s most successful and popular painters. His works are in the collections of HRH The Princess Royal, Dame Anne Gloag and the Duke & Duchess of Argyll, and have been bought by celebrities including Sting, Madonna and Simon Le Bon.

Wilma Meikle of the Archway Gallery said: “We are delighted to welcome John back to the Archway Gallery for this year’s exhibition, always the high point of our year.

“From Iona to Kintyre is a stunning collection of works. Johns painting just gets better and better – a real treat for the eyes and the soul!”

The exhibition is open at the gallery in 7 Union Street until September 2023, Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm.