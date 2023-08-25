Islay motorist fined £1,000

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Sheriff Mark Lindsay KC did not mince his words when he told a careless driver from Islay that his driving licence was at risk.

“Your fate is in your own hands now; obey the rules of the road or you will be disqualified,” said the sheriff as he ordered six penalty points to be added to the licence of William James Monaghan, 20, and handed down a fine of £1,000.

Monaghan, of Kiltarlity, Emerivale, Port Ellen, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in that he failed to maintain lane discipline when negotiating a bend in the road, driving onto the opposing carriageway and into the path of an oncoming vehicle and caused the other driver to take evasive action.

“The other driver slammed on their brakes to avoid a collision,” said procurator fiscal Anne Marie Hicks.

The incident happened on the A846 Bridgend Road on the island, on the afternoon of October 22 last year.

Defence agent Stephen MacSporran said that Monaghan was the main driver for his family’s shellfish sales business. The incident was a “short, sharp shock” to him and had led to a “change in attitude”.

Letters in support of the young man keeping his licence were presented to the sheriff.

Monaghan already had three points on his licence; the extra six now bring him close to losing his licence under the ‘totting-up’ procedure where a driver accumulating 12 or more penalty points on their licence, within a period of three years, can face disqualification.

The sheriff also ordered that Monaghan pay a £40 victim surcharge with the whole sum, £1,040, to be paid within 28 days.