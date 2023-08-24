Student nurses intake from 1963
Phyllis Angus sent in this photo of student nurses from 60 years ago, in October 1963. She says it shows the intake of student nurses at the Nurse Training School at the Argyll and Bute Hospital, Lochgilphead, they are: Tommy Angus, Christine McCallum, John Bell, Ebbie MacGilp, John Grant and Roddy McMillan.
If you have an old photo you think might be of interest to our readers, send it in to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk