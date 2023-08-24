Pothole patchwork
People living in Bowmore, Islay, continue to complain about the “terrible” state of Shore Street and Jamieson Street.
Kintyre and Islands councillor Alastair Redman says lobbying for these roads to be improved are part of his larger campaign calling on Argyll and Bute Council to provide better infrastructure in the ward.
“The terrible condition of the Shore Street and Jamieson Street is mentioned time and time again by justifiably concerned residents. I will continue lobbying the roads department for better infrastructure in our ward,” he said.
On one small section of road, more than 12 patch-up jobs have been carried out but more holes are appearing.