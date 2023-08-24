Polar landscape on show

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead artist Lesley Burr is exhibiting 10 new paintings as part of her latest Polar landscape art show.

Recently back from more recent research and sketch-making in Norway, Lesley’s work is up for viewing now at Dunoon Burgh Hall – on show until September 3.

Much of the work evolves from the fulfillment of a lifelong dream when the artist was chosen from many hopefuls to join an expedition crew into the remote Canadian Arctic in 2019.

The expedition, organised by the Scott Polar Research Institute, took her and the crew on board the CV Resolute to Frobisher Bay, Walrus Island and Kimmirut, a remote Inuit settlement.

Painting the Polar Landscape includes a selection of the over 70 sketches and watercolours documented during that expedition – the Dunoon exhibition also includes ceramics.

Earlier this year, Sansom & Company published a book which records the unique trip, and it will be available to buy during the exhibition, including signed copies by Lesley.

One of Lesley’s pieces on show in Dunoon is Greenland Iceberg in Rose Light. Lesley said: “The rugged outline of an iceberg shows the marks of its journey. The

largest, less visible, part of the iceberg is below the waterline, suggesting that we do not always see what is happening in the Arctic or fully grasp the implications of the disappearance of the sea ice.”

Another piece called Ringed Seal, Watching is an account of voyaging near the Lower Savage Islands when a young seal had a brief look, close to the boat, disappeared, and then watched from a far-off distance as it passed by. “The seal seemed nervous perhaps checking to see if we were hunters,” said Lesley.

Tilted Iceberg is a particularly poignant piece. Lesley explained: “During the 2019 Arctic Artist’s residency, there were several specialists on board the CV Resolute, giving talks on glaciology.

“The monolithic icebergs seen from the ship during the voyage had come from the Greenland ice cap, drifting – for years, in some cases – melting, tumbling, and changing shape in Baffin Bay’s waters. It was moving to see the old ice, possibly thousands of years old, transforming as it melts into the sea and reveals myriads of colour,” she added.

Alison Harper, who is the artistic director of the Essential School of Painting in London, says that Burr’s work had a profound significance for everyone.

“Burr’s landscapes are not pretty, though they are beautiful. They are beautiful

because they are truthful,” she said.

This mixture of nature’s beauty and the effects of global warming is reflected in Lesley’s paintings.

Colin R Greenslade writes: “It’s a terrible story with which we are all too familiar, yet it seems distant enough from some parts of the world for many of us to feel safe from it – for now. Communities in the Arctic are, however, experiencing these troubles today.”