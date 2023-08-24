Inner Hebrides isles star in new series

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islay and Jura are to feature on a new series by Ben Fogle on Scotland’s Sacred Islands.

The TV presenter and one of the Castaway members filmed for a year on the Isle of Taransay in 2000 is known for his documentaries visiting people all over the world.

But this time he is staying closer to home, journeying across some of Britain’s most stunning islands, including Islay, Jura, Arran, Holy Isle, the Orkneys and Skye.

The new series is due to transmit in autumn on BBC Scotland, BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Ben meets local people to celebrate each island’s unique sacred heritage finding out how faith and belief are woven into their modern-day communities.

Stunning photography and spectacular drone footage showcases the amazing island landscapes.

In this series, Ben’s adventures see him brave wild seas in search of one of Britain’s oldest Christian buildings, experience the tranquillity of a Buddhist isle, explore the legacy of a Norse warrior saint, and follow in the footsteps of 1984 author George Orwell.

Ben said: “This series has reinforced my belief in the magic of Scotland’s islands and the strength of the communities who live there.

“And I have been humbled to find out more about these sacred places and their deep connection with the land, the sea and the elements.”

Produced by Tern, which is part of Zinc Media, Scotland’s Sacred Islands is a co-commission between BBC Scotland and BBC Unscripted and is produced in partnership with The Open University.

The popular first series, which broadcast in 2021, featured Shetland and islands in the Inner and Outer Hebrides.