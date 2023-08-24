From our files – August 25 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday August 23 2013

Soldiers remembered as painting is unveiled at Inveraray Castle

A painting that pays tribute to the 8th Battalion Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders soldiers who fought in the Battle for Longstop Hill during World War II is on display in Mid Argyll.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the battle, the specially commissioned painting which recognises the efforts of Major John Anderson who led the battalion, has been on a tour of Argyll and is now at Inveraray Castle.

A special ceremony was held at the castle last Friday to mark its arrival, providing an opportunity for people to learn more about the heroic efforts of those that fought in the 1943 battle.

At the event, Major Duncan Macmillan VC, who is the last survivor from the battle, said the painting was the perfect tribute to the men who lost their lives that day.

Speaking to The Advertiser Major Macmillan, who was involved in the design of the painting, said: “‘It is a very good tribute to everyone who fought in the battle. I helped give ideas and said whether I thought it was right or wrong.”

Major Macmillan was awarded the Victoria Cross after fighting in the battle.

Recalling the conflict he said: “Major Anderson was a wonderful man and the battalion came to life for the battle, everyone seemed to know a lot depended on it, but a lot of soldiers lost their lives.”

He added: “On the night of the battle we had built a shelter and went out on patrol. When we came back it was gone.

“There was definitely someone looking over my shoulder that night. It was a truly wonderful battalion to be part of.”

The painting will be on display Inveraray Castle until the end of August before it is put in the Highland and Sutherland Museum in Stirling.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 22 2003

Fernoch phone mast fear

Worried Lochgilphead residents have objected to the erection of a mobile phone mast in the town on the grounds that it might pose serious health risks.

Around 35 residents of Manse Brae and Fernoch have written to Argyll and Bute Council to voice their opposition to Orange Telcommunications’ application for a mast on land east of Fernoch Farm.

Angus MacNeil of Manse Brae told The Advertiser that Manse Brae and Fernoch Park were the nearest residential areas to the proposed site and explained: “Houses in these areas may be exposed to the maximum power emissions from the telecommunication mast.

“Small though these emissions may be, residents in Manse Brae and Fernoch Park see no reason for running even the slightest risk of damage to health.”

He added: “It’s not that I don’t want a better mobile phone signal for this area, it’s just the uncertainty and ambiguity that surrounds the masts…I’m just worried what the long-term effects will be.”

Another resident of Manse Brae said: “I would like for Lochgilphead and surrounding areas to get an improved mobile phone signal but I feel that with all the uncertainty that surrounds these masts, it would be too risky to have one within such close proximity to the town.”

Argyll and Bute Council planning officers do not favour the proposed site either.

Angus Gilmour, head of planning, said: “The planning application from Orange is still live but we have concerns over adverse environmental impact.

“We have sent a letter advising them of our concerns and said we would be recommending refusal of this application, if Orange do not withdraw it, to the area committee for Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Islay.

“Orange have agreed to continue dialogue with us to look at alternative sites for the mast, which would be the subject of new applications.”

Mr Gilmour explained that there were minimum standards telecommunications companies have to meet before being considered for planning permission.

He said: “All applications for telecommunications masts have to have a certificate to show that they meet the government safety regulations. If they do, then they’re deemed to be acceptable on the grounds of health.”

A spokesperson for Orange said: “We are now in talks with them and are looking for alternative sites to ensure that any problems or concerns that the community may have are ironed out as soon as possible.”

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 26 1983

Local priority

Local fishing communities should have first priority in their local waters according to the Highlands and Islands Development Board, who have called for major changes in the structure and management of Scotland’s fisheries.

And the board’s views have been welcomed by local fishermen who commented that any support for their stated views that local preference was a necessity was to be welcomed.

The HIDB’s statement is in response to a consultative paper issued by the Department of Agricultural and Fisheries for Scotland and the board are keen to encourage an increase in percentages of the catch from their area being taken by the indigenous fishing community.

The board have also called for the licensing of all fishing operations, with the license holder being the owner, not the actual vessel.

They propose that in future licenses should be granted to owners of vessels operating directly from the areas closest to the fishing grounds, rather than of vessels from outwith the area.

The secretary of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association, Mr Patrick Stewart – a Campbeltown solicitor – this week agreed with this view, saying that local owners and skippers should receive preference.

He commented: “The CFA maintain that owners domiciled in the area – as opposed to those who come boats from the rest of the UK and from further afield from other areas but base their operations locally – should have when it preference comes to the allocating of quotas.

“The local fishermen, who are most dependent on local stocks, are best able to determine how much fish should be taken.”

He also expressed the view, in agreement with the HIDB, that some form of loan term policy for the management fishing should be worked out.

The board concluded their statement by commenting: “There is a need to give real recognition, rather than lip service only; to the aspirations of those areas whose adjacent waters provide the raw material supplies for the activities of stranger or nomadic vessels and who would wish to see a larger proportion of the activity providing local employment in areas where alternatives are few.”

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday August 27 1963

Trophies for Lochgilphead Golf Club

To mark the centenary in May of Argyll and Bute Hospital, the physician superintendent at the hospital, Dr lain MacCammond, has presented a cup to be known as the ‘Centenary Challenge Cup’ to Lochgilphead Golf Club.

This was announced at a recent meeting of the club when it was agreed that this season only, the cup be awarded to the winner of a handicap stroke play competition to be played on September 14, and in future years to be competed for on a knock-out basis.

Other trophies presented or promised to the club include the ‘Moneydrain Cup’ presented by M William Mac-Kenzie, former owner of part of the golf course land; the ‘Malcolm Sinclair Memorial Trophy’, presented by the Misses Sinclair, Weem House, Lochgilphead; and the ‘Sandoz Cup’ presented by Sandoz Products Ltd.

On August 31, the club championship for the best scratch score over 18 holes will be played for the ‘Malcolm Sinclair Memorial Trophy’. The trophy to be awarded only to full members of the club residing in Mid Argyll at the time of the competition.

On the same day as the Centenary Challenge Cup competition September 14 the ladies can compete for the Sanoz Cup for the best handicap score.

Herring galore at Tarbert but poor demand causes price slump

Last week saw good catches of mixed quality herrings landed at Tarbert by the local fleet as well as vessels from Carradale, Campbeltown and Ayrshire ports.

Owing to the poor demand, a quantity had to be sold for fish meal at 5s (25pence) per basket. The daily landings were: Tuesday-3,600 baskets sold for meal, petfood, canning and freshing at 5/- to 24/3 per basket; Wednesday -500 baskets sold for petfood and freshing at 13/6 to 24/3 per basket; Thursday 1,100 baskets sold for petfood and freshing at 10/- to 24/3 per basket; Friday 1,200 baskets sold for meal, petfood and freshing at 5/- to 24/3 per basket.

Owing to the absence of a decent market there were no landings on Saturday and boats were each restrict-led to a quota.

CAPTIONS:

2013: Margaret Johnson, councillor and Provost of Argyll and Bute Isobel Strong, Major Duncan Macmillan VC and the Duke of Argyll beside the special painting designed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Longstop Hill Battle.

2013: Youngsters took to their sacks on Sunday afternoon as part of the first Ormsary Olympic Games. The cold weather failed to dampen the spirit of locals who enjoyed an afternoon on the race track, competing in a variety of races including plank walking, tug-of-war and pantomime horse race. For those who had worked up an appetite, a delicious hog roast was served up after the games.

1983: Keith Blair, winner of the Lochgilphead men’s open golf championship, Ladies’ captain Janet Watson presented the prizes. Keith Blair’s score was net 57. Also in the picture is Tommy Elder, who created a new course record with a scratch 63.