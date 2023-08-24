Call for fisheries to join consultation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute’s fishing industry and those connected with it are being encouraged to take part in a consultation on the Scottish Government’s Fisheries Management Strategy.

MSP for the area Jenni Minto said: “We can demonstrate how sustainably and responsibly sea fisheries are managed in Scotland, with strong partnership between government, industry, and community. That will ensure that our blue economy remains world-class, thriving sustainably and benefitting everybody.

“I encourage those interested in the inshore sector to contribute to the latest consultation, which focuses on electronic tracking and monitoring technologies for commercial fishing vessels under 12 metres.”

The consultation on how to collaboratively improve inshore fisheries data, which was launched on August 14, includes proposals to introduce electronic tracking and monitoring technology for small fishing vessels, which will help to increase consumer confidence in Scottish seafood.

It follows two recent consultations: one on Remote Electric Monitoring (REM) on board pelagic and scallop vessels, and the other on Scotland’s Future Catching Policy.

These collaborative consultations, and the package of measures they will introduce, represent Scotland’s future as a world-class sustainable fishing nation.