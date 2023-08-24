Bowling round-up

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead Bowling Club

With Storm Betty due to visit the area, many a finger nail was chewed on the morning of the 41st anniversary of the McKerlie Pairs.

Fortunately Argyll’s hardy bowlers are accustomed to a bit of wind and rain and the weather did not impede play.

The club played host to pairs from Ardrishaig, Helensburgh, Oban and Tarbert with a healthy representation from its own members.

Playing in a round robin format gave each team the chance to get to the semi-finals with the contenders having to adapt to the change in pace and weather throughout the day. Given that, a brilliant level of bowls was played.

Results: Semi-finalists: Section A – winners John and Calum Wilkinson; Section B – winners Sandy Carr and Kirsty Gargan; Section C – Sandy and Tommy; Best runners up – Duncan MacGregor and Derek Guy.

Beaten semi-finalists: Duncan MacGregor and Derek Guy; John and Calum Wilkinson.

Unfortunately the rain played a big part in the final, making the conditions tougher but it was Oban Bowling Club duo Sandy Carr and Kirsty Gargan, from Kilmartin, who beat the home club’s Sandy Crawford and Tommy Armour.

Following the last game of the rounds, a charity ‘spider’ was held with James Woodrow of Ardrishaig Bowling Club sending his bowl closest to the jack. The £65 raised will go to the Ardfenaig residents’ comfort fund.

Members of Lochgilphead Bowling Club thank the Angus family for its continued support, sponsors S and C Crawford, everyone who took part, the ladies who provided the meals, Hamish McNeill and Ian Guy for getting the green ready and those who kept the bar ticking over. A great day was had by everyone.

Photograph: From left: Stuart Crawford, sponsor, winners Kirsty Gargan and Sandy Carr and the Angus family – Phyllis, Adrian and Tommy. NO_AA34_LochgilpheadBC_McKerliePairs