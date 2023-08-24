Around the fairways

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead Golf Club

See back page or visit www.argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk/category/sport/ for news on last weekend’s Ladies Open.

Tarbert Golf Club

The first two rounds of the Gents Club Championship took place last weekend at Glenralloch with an extremely poor turnout of members taking part.

Despite the poor weather, the course was in great order.

Scoring was difficult given the high winds, but it didn’t bother former champion Iain Macalister and he returned a 74 for the clubhouse lead.

In joint second place were Peter McLean and Andrew Henderson on 76. Andrew lead the nett trophy on 62.

Sunday saw better conditions, however, a tricky swirling wind was proving troublesome. Defending Champion Craig Barrett had the best score of 73 to move into third place overall, with Iain Macalister and John MacNab both shooting 75s.

So with two rounds left to play it is all to play for with only nine shots separating the top six players.

36 hole total: Iain Macalister 149; Bruce MacNab 153; Craig Barrett 154, John MacNab 155.

In the nett trophy, Andrew Henderson leads the way on 128.

The final two rounds take place this weekend along with the gents Senior Championship and the ladies Club Championship.

On Sunday, the presentation ceremony will take place around 5pm when it is hoped a decent number of members will show their support.

The club will confirm a definite time on its Facebook page.