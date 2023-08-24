Announcements – August 25, 2023

DEATHS

BISHOP – Peacefully after a short illness, Major Dr. Roy Lennox Bishop, in his 58th year of Leamhnachd, Craobh Haven. Ex Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders. Husband of Wendy, and father of Meredith. Beloved brother of Emma, and dearly loved uncle to Peter, Isabel, William, Kristina and Ryan. A much respected former work colleague and friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Craignish Village Hall on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 12.30pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private family interment will follow. Family flowers only please.

CHRISTIE – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 19, 2023, with his wife by his side, Thomas Christie (Tosh), in his 63rd year, 2 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, adored husband and best friend of Sandra Deans, a loving dad, doting grandfather (PoPo Tosh) and a much loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Tosh’s funeral will take place on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in the Burnside Square, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. To which all friends are respectfully invited.

MACALPINE – Peacefully at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on August 20, 2023, aged 76, Calum Macalpine, beloved husband of Margaret, very much loved dad of Mary and Fiona and father-in-law of Gordon and Gus, Papa of Duncan, Jen, Andrew, Jamie, Ewan, Riley, Caiden, Rowan and his extended family.

SEMPLE – Suddenly, but peacefully at home, Auchnacree, Campbeltown, on August 18, 2023, Catherine (Cathie) Sharp Semple née Newlands, in her 91st year, formerly of Ballochgair Farm, by Campbeltown. Dearly beloved wife of the late Dan Semple, much loved mum of Helen, Jean, Daniel and the late John, highly respected mother-in-law of Gus, devoted and proud gran of Jennifer, Craig, Christopher, Alyson, David and the late Alasdair and a loving great-granny. Cremation service private.

TOLMIE – Suddenly but peacefully at home, 46 Castleacres, Campbeltown, on August 12, 2023, Allan Sinclair Tolmie, in his 72nd year, formerly of Caol, Fort William. Dearly beloved dad of Joanne, Elaine and Craig, loving stepdad of Brian and Martin and a much loved granda, great-granda, beloved brother of Ann, Catherine, Peter and Maureen and a loving uncle.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

GRAHAM – Peggy’s family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and baking received for their sad loss. Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and home carers. Our thanks are also extended to Father Philip for Mass, Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring and professional arrangements, to Katy for playing the church organ, to Morna for beautiful flowers and to the Stag Hotel for the excellent purvey. We would also like to thank those who attended the church and graveside to pay their respects. Donations to the Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll raised £500.

MEMORIAM

GARDNER – Edwin Paul, died August 23, 2015.

Always loved,

Always remembered

Treasured and cherished memories.

– Christine, Jamie, Angie and family.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Roddy, died August 31, 2016. A loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Jenny and family.

MACGILLIVRAY – In loving memory my wife Jessie née Girvan, who died August 21, 2007.

Always in our hearts

– From husband Ian and all the family.