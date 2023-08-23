Tarbert and Islay high schools perform above average

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert and Islay secondary schools’ National 5 A-C exam pass rates have beaten the local and national averages for A-C grades.

Islay also beating the Scottish national rate at Higher level and Tarbert at Advanced Higher level.

Lochgilphead Joint Campus’ results are also profiled in a school-by-school breakdown to go to councillors in a report before Argyll and Bute Council’s community services committee on Thursday August 24.

At Islay High School, the National 5 pass rate was 88.4 per cent, with the Argyll and Bute average being 76.9 per cent and the national average being 78.8 per cent.

At Higher level, the school recorded a 90.9 per cent pass rate, well clear of the local and national averages of 77.1 per cent each.

For Advanced Higher, Islay recorded 75 per cent, with the local average being 79.4 per cent and the national average being 79.8 per cent.

Tarbert Academy’s National 5 pass rate was 79.9 per cent, while its Higher pass rate was 57.7 per cent and its Advanced Higher rate was 81.8 per cent.

And at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, the National 5 pass rate was 73.9 per cent, the Higher pass rate was 75.1 per cent and the Advanced Higher pass rate was 71.7 per cent.

The A-D grade rates at all three schools saw the figures jump. A D grade, defined by the Scottish Qualifications Authority, means that the pupil has been awarded the course and scored between 40 and 49 per cent in the assessment.

All pupils who took a National 4 exam passed at A-C level, in line with all other council-run secondary schools in Argyll and Bute.

Council executive director Douglas Hendry said: “In 2023 the performance of Argyll and Bute schools compared positively with national measures.

“For results at A-C and A-D, Argyll and Bute attainment is higher than the national average for six out of eight measures.

“The education service are taking forward a programme of support and challenge with schools across the authority, involving a range of actions and measures to support schools to secure further improvement in examination outcomes for pupils.

“In the autumn, all secondary schools will participate in an attainment meeting with the executive director, heads of education and the education manager and officer, at which head teachers will present in-depth analysis of all aspects of their schools’ attainment, and indicate key areas of focus for improvement.

“A further report on educational attainment and wider achievement will be presented to the community services committee in December 2023 following the publication of updated national performance information on Insight released in September of each year.”