Outstanding asset transfers questioned

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council’s leader has called for a “slicker” process to enable community groups to take over assets from the authority.

A report revealed that there are 20 outstanding requests from organisations across the area to take over the running of playing fields, pavilions, parks and other facilities.

The discussion took place at a meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee on Thursday, August 10.

Kintyre and the Islands Liberal Democrat Councillor Robin Currie Currie said: “I think we need to be slicker. There is one request for a tiny piece of land and it is taking years [to process the application]. It is the size of a postage stamp.

“There must be ways of cutting out the bureaucracy and allowing these transfers to happen. There is another request from a group which may be quite small, but they are asking for quite a substantial asset to be transferred.

“That can all happen and members do not know about it until at the end of the process. There could be uproar in the community of that asset was transferred and people were not kept informed.”

Ross McLaughlin, the council’s head of commercial services, said: “I am happy to look at the specific applications you are talking about, but depending on the nature of the group, there is quite often a requitement to ensure it is properly constituted.

“Do they have the right governance, and are they able to take on an asset? That involves quite a lot of heavy lifting for the group.

“We have moved from reporting annually to six-monthly, and if there is appetite for more regular reporting then I am happy to take that request.”

Councillor Currie’s deputy, Helensburgh Central Conservative Councillor Gary Mulvaney was concerned there was no “gateway” process to communities putting in a request, which would indicate what should be in place before a request is made.