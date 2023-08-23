Kilmory set standards in youth shinty

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two Mid Argyll shinty clubs have been awarded funding for youth development by Mowi.

Aimed at fostering the growth of shinty at the grassroots level the MOWI Youth Development Fund has chosen 10 clubs to receive £500 each with Kilmory-Dunadd and Kyles Athletic amongst the lucky recipients.

Each of these clubs has showcased dedication and creativity in nurturing the next generation of shinty players.

Of particular note is the remarkable progress made by Kilmory over the past six

months. The club has enrolled a large number of people on coaching courses, ensuring young players receive top-tier guidance and mentorship.

Additionally, Kilmory has forged robust connections with local schools. This will enhance the opportunities for young people to play shinty and foster a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose within the community.

The collaborative efforts of Kilmory have been further complemented by the work of the Camanachd Association Regional Development Officer Will Cowie whose support and guidance has helped support the already proactive club.

Steven Gilmour, president of Kilmory, said: “The hard work over the years to establish our primary group section is paying dividends. Eleven of our current Kilmory squad and a number of the current Dunadd team took up shinty when we kicked this off in 2011.

“We still have work to do with the u14/17s but this will continue to build with numbers coming through. We are exploring getting a second team for Kilmory in a year or two, so if anyone is interested and wants to get involved, please contact us.”