Fine fettle on the fairways at Lochgilphead Ladies Open

Lochgilphead Golf Club welcomed 41 entrants to this year’s Ladies Open, generously sponsored for the second year running by Danny’s Ironmongers and Garden Centre, Lochgilphead.

A total of nine clubs were represented this year with a contingent from the Isle of Arran – Lamlash and Shiskine – along with members of Glencruitten, Taynuilt, Dalmally, Kyles of Bute, Tarbert and Dunaverty golf clubs and joining Lochgilphead lady members.

Visitors were looked after on arrival at the clubhouse by Lochgilphead GC’s very own Raymond who also arranged gift bags for all the entrants.

A great competitive and social day was on the cards. The weather was far more favourable than what was forecast with no brollies required.

First tee off was at 7.30am with the final group teeing off at 1.15pm. Great scoring was evident early on and there was a tense wait for the leaders in the clubhouse to see if they would still be topping the leader board at the end of the day.

The ladies thank Tommy Angus for providing the annual scoreboard.

Spot prizes for longest drive; nearest the pin and accuracy drive were up for grabs.

Visitors and members were well looked after on the catering front with Marina, Jan and James hosting the guests and providing breakfast rolls before players headed out onto the course.

On completion of their rounds, players returned to the clubhouse, where Lochgilphead Golf Club lady members hosted lunch and a few sweet treats to help recharge the batteries.

Barman – Captain Eddie – made sure liquid refreshments were also flowing.

A lot of work is required to get the course ready for any competition and, as usual, the greenkeepers and many member volunteers made sure the course was in tip top condition.

Thanks went to Donald, Eddie, James, David P, David C and Ali for their valiant efforts over the few days previous to competition.

Results: Nett: 1 Fiona McLeod, Lochgilphead, 38 points; 2 Eilidh Flanagan, Lochgilphead, 35 points; 3 Angela Vernel, Tarbert, 34 points.

Gross: 1 Kirsty MacKenzie, Glencruitten, 84 BIH; 2 Kathleen Young, Lochgilphead, 84; 3 Christine Cameron, Glencruitten, 85.

Spot prizes: nearest the pin, Carol MacLarty, Taynuilt; longest drive, Susan Butchard, Lamlash; accuracy drive, Jerry Arthur, Shiskine.

Senior winner: Angela Vernel.

It was another successful Ladies Open Day at Lochgilphead and thanks were extended to everyone for continuing to support the club.

“We hope everyone enjoyed their day and we look forward to welcoming you back again soon,” added a club spokesperson.

The date of next year’s Ladies Open will be announced soon. There is already a waiting list for entries.

Featured image: Sponsors Roddy and Sylvia MacDonald with Fiona McLeod, Eilidh Flanagan, Kathleen Young and Angela Vernel. NO_AA34_LochgilpheadGC_LadiesOpen 2023 01